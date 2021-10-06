Home Business Wire Eutelsat Raises Its Shareholding in OneWeb
Business Wire

Eutelsat Raises Its Shareholding in OneWeb

di Business Wire
  • Stake raised to 23%, making Eutelsat OneWeb’s second largest shareholder
  • Significant operational and commercial traction for OneWeb ahead of imminent entry into service

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) has exercised a call option on a portion of the latest OneWeb funding round subscribed by Bharti, for a consideration of $165 million, taking its shareholding from 17.6% to 22.9%.

The transaction was undertaken on identical financial terms to Eutelsat’s initial investment of $550 million announced in April and completed on 8 September. The completion of this latest transaction is expected around year-end 2021 subject to regulatory authorisations.

Since Eutelsat’s initial investment, OneWeb has gained significant traction, both operationally, with a 100% launch success rate leading to nearly half of the constellation now in orbit, and commercially, with numerous distribution partnerships secured ahead of its partial entry into service, which remains on track for end-2021.

In the meantime, as already announced by the company, OneWeb’s capital structure has been further strengthened with an additional $500 million commitment by Bharti completing the funding of its first-generation constellation and a $300 million capital injection from South Korea’s Hanwha.

Following the exercise of the call option and the completion of Hanwha’s investment, Eutelsat’s 22.9% holding will make it the second largest shareholder behind Bharti with 30.0%, thereby strengthening its position as a key shareholder and partner of OneWeb.

Eutelsat’s investment comes after it delivered a strong FY 2021 performance in terms of cash flow generation and leverage reduction, and is compliant with Eutelsat’s financial framework. At 30 June 2021, Eutelsat’s liquidity amounted to €1.9bn in cash and undrawn credit lines.

Commenting on the transaction, Rodolphe Belmer, Eutelsat’s Chief Executive Officer stated: “We are hugely excited to grasp this opportunity to deepen our commitment to OneWeb. The significant progress it has made in the run-up to its now imminent entry into service, together with the vote of confidence demonstrated by the commitment of both its investors and future customers, makes us even more convinced of OneWeb’s right-to-win in the low earth orbit (LEO) constellation segment.”

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world’s leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

Contacts

Media
Joanna Darlington

+33 1 53 98 31 07

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Marie Sophie Ecuer

+33 1 53 98 32 45

mecuer@eutelsat.com

Jessica Whyte

+33 1 53 98 46 21

jwhyte@eutelsat.com

Investors
Joanna Darlington

+33 1 53 98 31 07

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Cédric Pugni

+33 1 53 98 31 54

cpugni@eutelsat.com

Alexandre Illouz

+33 1 53 98 46 81

aillouz@eutelsat.com

Articoli correlati

Reducing Emissions and Avoiding Congestion: Kapsch TrafficCom Presents Innovative Solutions and Smart Urban Mobility at the ITS World Congress 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
HAMBURG, Germany & VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ITS--In terms of sustainable mobility in cities, avoiding congestion is a key issue. Intelligent traffic...
Continua a leggere

Tech Mahindra Ranked #1 in OneOffice Alignment for BPS in Horses for Sources Report 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
Ranked 5 amongst Top 10 Digital Contract Services Provider 2021 Recognized for deep domain & horizontal digital expertise in delivering...
Continua a leggere

Stratasys to Acquire Outstanding Stake in Xaar 3D to Accelerate Production-Scale Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
3D printers powered by Xaar 3D’s SAF technology provide faster, more versatile, and economical alternatives to traditional manufacturing methods EDEN...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Safari Mac

Safari 15, come cambiare il layout dei pannelli nel nuovo browser del Mac

Apple