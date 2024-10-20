Eutelsat Group Announces Successful Launch of 20 OneWeb Satellites

Latest launch adds additional satellites in low Earth orbit to OneWeb constellation

New satellites will increase network strength and redundancy

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 – Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) is pleased to announce the successful launch and deployment of 20 satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO), further strengthening the OneWeb constellation.









The satellites were launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 which lifted off at 10:13 pm PT (local) on October 19 from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The satellites separated successfully from the vehicle and were dispensed in 10 batches over a period of 20 minutes, with signal acquisition confirmed on all 20 satellites. The satellites were built by Airbus U.S. Space & Defense in Merritt Island, Florida.

This launch occurs following the one-year anniversary of the merger between Eutelsat and OneWeb to create the world’s only GEO-LEO operator. Eutelsat Group is uniquely positioned to offer customers the advantages of GEO for high-throughput capacity alongside the low-latency, high-speed global connectivity provided by LEO satellites. Since the merger, Eutelsat has seen a significant increase in demand for multi-orbit services and is collaborating with industry leaders such as Intelsat, Inmarsat Maritime, and Hughes to deliver cutting edge connectivity services worldwide, across sectors.

Eva Berneke, CEO of Eutelsat Group, commented: “We are delighted to see the successful launch and deployment of new OneWeb satellites. These satellites will strengthen our network services, improving overall performance for our customers. As we celebrate the anniversary of the merger with Eutelsat and OneWeb, we are excited by the growing demand for our multi-orbit services, and we remain committed to delivering value for our customers and shareholders. I want to thank and congratulate the teams at Eutelsat Group and SpaceX for their hard work to facilitate this launch.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 36 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL). Find out more at: www.eutelsat.com

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management’s views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to: risks related to the health crisis; operational risks related to satellite failures or impaired satellite performance, or failure to roll out the deployment plan as planned and within the expected timeframe; risks related to the trend in the satellite telecommunications market resulting from increased competition or technological changes affecting the market; risks related to the international dimension of the Group’s customers and activities; risks related to the adoption of international rules on frequency coordination and financial risks related, inter alia, to the financial guarantee granted to the Intergovernmental Organization’s closed pension fund, and foreign exchange risk. Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The information contained in this document is not based on historical fact and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts or data mentioned will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers as reasonable.

Contacts

Media enquiries

Joanna Darlington



Tel. +33 674 521 531



jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Anita Baltagi



Tel. +33 643 930 178



abaltagi@eutelsat.com

Katie Dowd



Tel. +1 202 271 2209



kdowd@oneweb.net

Investors

Joanna Darlington



Tel. +33 674 521 531



jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Hugo Laurens-Berge



Tel. +33 670 80 95 58



hlaurensberge@eutelsat.com