Home Business Wire Eutelsat and Vox Sign Distribution Agreement for EUTELSAT KONNECT Capacity Over South...
Business Wire

Eutelsat and Vox Sign Distribution Agreement for EUTELSAT KONNECT Capacity Over South Africa

di Business Wire
  • Enabling Vox to deploy high-speed connectivity throughout South Africa
  • Reflecting the attractivity of EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite in the region

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) and Vox, a market leading end-to-end integrated ICT and infrastructure provider and telecommunications company, have reached a multi-year distribution agreement to extend high-speed network connectivity to South Africa.

As of June, Vox will leverage the unmatched operational flexibility and power of EUTELSAT KONNECT, the new-generation high throughput satellite, and Eutelsat’s market-leading service to further grow its satellite customer base.

Commenting on the agreement, Jacques Visser, Head of Wireless at Vox said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Eutelsat to provide solutions that connect South Africans by supporting customers, entrepreneurs, and commerce, whilst guaranteeing service excellence. We are confident that Eutelsat’s unparalleled in-orbit assets, together with its unrivalled customer support will be a great benefit to a growing number of customers”.

Philippe Oliva, Chief Commercial Officer of Eutelsat added: “We are pleased to be selected by Vox to enhance and extend its offer of high quality, reliable internet connectivity in South Africa’s digital divide. This agreement cements our position as the leading satellite broadband operator in the country and reflects the attractivity of our EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite in the region”.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world’s leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,800 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

Contacts

Media
Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 31 07

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Marie Sophie Ecuer

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 32 45

mecuer@eutelsat.com

Jessica Whyte

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 46 21

jwhyte@eutelsat.com

Investors
Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 31 07

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Cédric Pugni

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 31 54

cpugni@eutelsat.com

Alexandre Illouz

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 46 81

aillouz@eutelsat.com

Articoli correlati

A Year Full of Achievements: EURId’s 2020 Annual Report Shows a 2.2% Yearly Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EURid released its 2020 Annual Report with statistics, achievements and financials. 2020 was a rewarding year for EURid thanks...
Continua a leggere

Zain Iraq Launches Breakthrough Digital Brand oodi on MATRIXX Software

Business Wire Business Wire -
FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry, today announced its partnership...
Continua a leggere

UK Insurance Customer Demand for Pandemic Protection Policies Slumps, Says New Guidewire Research

Business Wire Business Wire -
Latest customer attitudes study suggests strategies for improving customer engagement LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform general insurers...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
formazione

Vodafone Digital Academy, upskilling e reskilling per i dipendenti

Digitale