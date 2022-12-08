Europe’s “Hottest” Accelerator, Deeptech Labs, Continues Momentum Unveiling 5 New Start-Ups at its Deeptech Demo Day

**Deeptech Labs Autumn cohort of companies are focused on solving the global productivity gap through cognitive automation**

**VC accelerator welcomes first acquisition of a Deeptech Labs cohort company**

**Isabela Chick, formerly Chief Strategy Officer at Founders Factory, joins Deeptech Labs*

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deeptech Labs, voted ‘Hottest Accelerator’ at The Europas Tech Awards 2022, has hosted its bi-annual Demo Day, showcasing its Autumn cohort of five pre-Series A deeptech companies as well as welcoming back cohort alumni member Autofill.

The founders of this cohort’s five companies – Medwise, Perceptual Robotics, Waku Robotics, Xapien and Small Robot Company with the additional presentation from Autofill – pitched their businesses to the in-person and online audience, which included around 200 investors with over $130 billion under management.

Deeptech Labs’ selected this cohort out of almost 2,000 European Pre-Series A deeptech companies before inviting the top 0.2% to join its accelerator programme. Deeptech Labs provides access to some of the most important investors and operators in European deeptech who help early stage founders build the next breakout companies.

Since its first cohort in Spring 2021, Deeptech Labs has built on its early successes within European deeptech by supporting 20 companies through the programme. To date, Deeptech Labs has partnered with 109 co-investors and it has also had its first exit this year. Nestwave, pioneers of innovative geolocation solutions, participated in the Spring 2022 Cohort, and was acquired by NextNav in November.

Miles Kirby, CEO of Deeptech Labs, said: “Europe is home to 40 percent of the world’s top universities, 20 percent of global R&D expenditure and 21 percent of the top scientific publications worldwide. We have all the ingredients to become the world leaders in deeptech value creation – what’s missing is expert support for early-stage deeptech companies and access to deeptech capital.

Thanks to our deeptech-specific accelerator programme – the only deeptech-specific accelerator in Europe – our cohort companies are stronger, more resilient and more ambitious in their commercialisation. European Deeptech is a growth sector, with world-leading research and technical talent. It has the potential to solve global challenges and deliver outsized returns – that’s why so many investors attend our demo days.”

Isabela Chick, Partner, Investments and Programme who has recently joined Deeptech Labs said: “There is an urgent need to develop and invest in the next generation of deeptech companies whose solutions address the fundamental issues that we face as society today: security, productivity and climate. I’m excited to join the Deeptech Labs team and work with our community of strategic partners, LPs and world-renowned entrepreneurs to catalyse the next generation of European deeptech companies.”

Isabela was formerly Chief Strategy Officer at Founders Factory and Global Head of Business Innovation at Telefónica. She brings a wealth of experience in accelerating high-growth startups and working with commercial partners to bring breakthrough technology to market.

