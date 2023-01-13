European School Of Osteopathy Extends Multi-Year Agreement for YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Video Conferencing Tools

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Based in Maidstone, Kent, England, the European School of Osteopathy (ESO) has renewed its commitment to providing high-quality osteopathic course content both locally and internationally with the extension of its agreement to license the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Video Conference Platform through 2026.

ESO merged with the British College of Osteopathic Medicine (BCOM) under the parent company British College of Naturopathy & Osteopathy (BCNO Limited) and each operates at their respective campuses in Kent (ESO) and London (BCOM).

When it first sought a Video Platform, administrators were looking for a solution to live stream osteopathic courses, as well as to manage and distribute content to faculty and students. The institution scaled its use with the Video Conference Platform, which can help create virtual classrooms, and provide webinars, office hours, and tutorials to students no matter where they’re located. Both platforms integrate with the school’s Learning Management System, Moodle and Single Sign-On tools used by the school.

“This contract extension speaks to YuJa’s ease of use and ability to integrate with other tools,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for instructors to continue using the constantly expanding toolsets to create engaging learning experiences for students.”

ABOUT THE EUROPEAN SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHY

Located near Maidstone, Kent, England, the ESO is renowned for the quality and depth of its osteopathic teaching. The ESO is dedicated to the provision of both undergraduate and postgraduate osteopathic training, emphasizing all essential elements of good practice, sound management and quality care. The ESO is closely associated with osteopathic organizations across Europe and is actively involved in improving academic and research standards and in achieving a degree of standardization of osteopathic education.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

