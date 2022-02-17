Home Business Wire European Intelligent Traffic Management System Industry, 2027 - Insights Into the Key...
European Intelligent Traffic Management System Industry, 2027 – Insights Into the Key Solutions, Markets, and Competitors – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Intelligent Traffic Management System Market By solution, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The European Intelligent Traffic Management System Market is expected to witness market growth of 15.19% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market.

There is an increase in the pace of advancements in various technologies and systems across the region. The European Commission launched a new standard for ITS termed EN 302 637 3. The Decentralized environmental notification basic service is explained in this standard along with supporting road hazard warnings. The Decentralized environmental notification offers data related to abnormal traffic conditions, including the position and type of a road hazard.

The European Union necessitated car producers to use an intelligent system that contacts emergency services right after impacts, also known as e-Call. Drivers or passengers can manually send call requests or let an automatic system do it for them. The system automatically transmits datasets with vehicle identification data, travel direction and the accident’s time.

The German market dominated the Europe Intelligent Traffic Management System Market in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,181.3 Million by 2027. The UK market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 14% during (2021-2027). Additionally, The French market is expected to experience a CAGR of 16.6% during (2021-2027).

Scope of the Study

By Solution

  • Traffic Monitoring Systems
  • Intelligent Driver Information Systems
  • Integrated Corridor Management
  • Traffic Signal Control Systems
  • Traffic Enforcement Cameras
  • Others Solutions

By Country

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Russia
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Key Players Profiled

  • IBM Corporation
  • Siemens AG
  • Thales Group S.A.
  • Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Datax Handelsgmbh)
  • SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc. (Atkins PLC)
  • Q-Free ASA
  • Wabtec Corporation
  • Cubic Corporation
  • TomTom N.V.
  • TransCore

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bupx7

