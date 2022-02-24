European Environmental Bureau: Consumer Survey “Climate-Friendly Heating Systems” – Stiebel Eltron Reports

88 percent Convinced In Financial And Ecological Terms

EBB Consumer Survey In 22 European Countries

HOLZMINDEN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–88 percent of European consumers are satisfied with their switch to climate-friendly heating systems. Heat pumps and solar technology convince consumers in both financial and ecological terms. These are the findings of the European Environmental Bureau (EEB), which surveyed 710 participants in the European Union, Norway and the United Kingdom as part of the NGO “coolproducts” campaign.

“The results of the consumer survey impressively show that heat pump technology can be used as a reliable alternative to climate-damaging natural gas and oil burners,” says Dr. Nicholas Matten, Managing Director of Stiebel Eltron, one of the world’s market leading suppliers of technology products for building services and green tech.

Heat pump scores in terms of comfort and costs

European consumers who have already completed an energy turnaround in their boiler room, an average of 81 percent rate the heating comfort as better today compared to fossil technology. A majority of 64 percent of users also report reduced operating costs.

Environmentally friendly heat pumps

Heat pumps extract environmental energy from the ambient air, the ground or groundwater and make it usable as heating energy. Electricity is required for the drive. The systems can be coupled with solar power from the roof and are suitable for both new buildings and renovations.

About EEB´s coolproducts survey

More information on the consumer survey by European Environmental Bureau “The Comfort Zone – European users’ perception of renewable heatig performance” for download: https://www.coolproducts.eu/coolproducts-reports/heat-pumps-perform-successfully-across-europe-new-consumer-analysis/#

