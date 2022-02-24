Home Business Wire European Environmental Bureau: Consumer Survey “Climate-Friendly Heating Systems” – Stiebel Eltron Reports
Business Wire

European Environmental Bureau: Consumer Survey “Climate-Friendly Heating Systems” – Stiebel Eltron Reports

di Business Wire
  • 88 percent Convinced In Financial And Ecological Terms
  • EBB Consumer Survey In 22 European Countries

HOLZMINDEN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–88 percent of European consumers are satisfied with their switch to climate-friendly heating systems. Heat pumps and solar technology convince consumers in both financial and ecological terms. These are the findings of the European Environmental Bureau (EEB), which surveyed 710 participants in the European Union, Norway and the United Kingdom as part of the NGO “coolproducts” campaign.

“The results of the consumer survey impressively show that heat pump technology can be used as a reliable alternative to climate-damaging natural gas and oil burners,” says Dr. Nicholas Matten, Managing Director of Stiebel Eltron, one of the world’s market leading suppliers of technology products for building services and green tech.

Heat pump scores in terms of comfort and costs

European consumers who have already completed an energy turnaround in their boiler room, an average of 81 percent rate the heating comfort as better today compared to fossil technology. A majority of 64 percent of users also report reduced operating costs.

Environmentally friendly heat pumps

Heat pumps extract environmental energy from the ambient air, the ground or groundwater and make it usable as heating energy. Electricity is required for the drive. The systems can be coupled with solar power from the roof and are suitable for both new buildings and renovations.

About EEB´s coolproducts survey

More information on the consumer survey by European Environmental Bureau “The Comfort Zone – European users’ perception of renewable heatig performance” for download: https://www.coolproducts.eu/coolproducts-reports/heat-pumps-perform-successfully-across-europe-new-consumer-analysis/#

About Stiebel Eltron

Stiebel Eltron is one of the world’s market leading suppliers of technology products for building services and green tech. The internationally operating group is in family ownership with approximately 4.000 employeees worldwide – three national and four international production facilities making more than €700 million turnover in 2020, approximately 50% from abroad. Stiebel Eltron produces smart solutions for every application scenario: Domestic hot water appliances, heat pumps, ventilation systems and room heaters. STIEBEL ELTRON Group ( stiebel-eltron.com )

Contacts

press
econNEWSnetwork

Carsten Heer

Tel. +49 (0) 40 822 44 284

E-Mail: redaktion@econ-news.de

Articoli correlati

QAD Precision to Exhibit and Speak at 2022 ICPA Annual Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
Global trade and compliance leader to showcase its global trade compliance software at booth 9 and present on disruptive...
Continua a leggere

Wind River Studio Supports Intel SoCs for Real-Time and AI-Driven Intelligent Systems for Aerospace and Defense Edge Applications

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#aerospace--Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced support for new...
Continua a leggere

In An Uncertain World The SmartMetric Biometric Credit And Debit Card Brings Heightened Security For Financial Transactions

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#americanexpress--SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): the biometric fingerprint activated credit and debit card created by SmartMetric brings a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
GitHub

GitHub apre il database delle vulnerabilità alla community

Sicurezza