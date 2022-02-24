Home Business Wire European Edge Computing Market Report 2022: Europe Telco Positioning Strategies and Monetization...
European Edge Computing Market Report 2022: Europe Telco Positioning Strategies and Monetization Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Edge Computing – Europe Telco Positioning Strategies and Monetization Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Edge computing enables new use cases with low-latency, real-time data processing, cost savings, and privacy and security. The emerging market presents opportunities for telecom operators to monetize edge computing solutions. Telecom operators provide the connectivity for the edge computing network, and can leverage their distributed infrastructure network footprint (e.g. base stations, switching facilities, and other access locations) to deploy edge computing capabilities in distributed edge locations. Edge computing helps telcos support new use cases, optimize workloads, and enhance support for real-time, low-latency applications over their 4G, 5G, and fiber networks.

Telecom operators in Europe are partnering with telcos, deploying multi-access edge services, creating independent edge computing companies and divisions, and deploying edge services alongside 4G/5G private networks.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the emerging edge computing market in Europe. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the edge computing market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

  • Section 1: Edge Computing – Context and Definitions: This section defines edge computing, highlights the market drivers, and key players. This sections also discusses the global edge computing market opportunity and vertical market opportunities.
  • Section 2: Telco Activity & Key Trends in Europe: This section analyzes telco activity in the edge computing market in Europe, providing examples and key market trends.
  • Section 3: Case Studies: This section provides three case studies on European telcos’ strategies, partnerships, and go-to-market approaches to the edge computing market.
  • Section 4: Key findings: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for Europe’s edge computing market.

Report Scope:

  • Telcos can tap into opportunities in areas including Industry 4.0, autonomous vehicles, smart cities and AI and big data analytics by providing edge computing services.
  • The global edge computing market opportunity will reach $17.8 billion by 2025.
  • The manufacturing, retail banking, insurance, energy, and utilities verticals are among the top ten verticals presenting opportunities in the edge computing market.
  • Telcos’ activity in the edge computing space in Europe has ramped up with new partnerships, services, and business units.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Edge Computing – Context and Definitions

  • Edge Computing Definition
  • Edge Computing Market Drivers
  • Edge Computing Market Opportunity
  • Global Edge Computing Key Vertical Market Opportunities
  • Edge Computing Market Players
  • Telcos & Edge Computing Positioning & Monetization Strategies

Section 2: Telco Activity & Key Trends in Europe

  • Telco Edge Computing Key Developments in Europe
  • Telco Edge Computing Trends in Europe

Section 3: Case Studies

  • Case Study – Telefonica Tech
  • Case Study – Telia
  • Case Study – Proximus

Section 4: Key Takeaways and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture
  • Akamai
  • Alibaba
  • Amazon Web Services
  • APM Terminals
  • AT&T
  • Atlas Edge Data Centers
  • Atos
  • Aurrigo
  • Baidu
  • C2RO
  • Capgemini
  • China Unicom
  • Cisco
  • Cloudflare
  • Codit
  • Dell Technologies
  • Deloitte
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • Digita
  • Digital Colony
  • EE
  • Ekinops
  • Equinix
  • Ericsson
  • Falt Communications
  • Fujitsu
  • Gazprom Neft
  • Gestamp
  • Google
  • GSMA
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei
  • IBM
  • Inspur
  • Juniper
  • Kalmar
  • KDDI
  • Lenovo
  • Liberty Global
  • Limelight Networks
  • Lumen
  • Melia Hotels
  • Microsoft
  • MobiledgeX
  • MTS
  • Nokia
  • Noovle SpA
  • NVIDIA
  • O2
  • Orange
  • Plug and Play
  • Proximus
  • Rostelecom
  • Schneider Electric
  • Singtel
  • SK Telecom
  • Sunrise
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • Telefonica
  • Telia
  • Telstra
  • Tencent Cloud
  • TIM
  • T-Systems
  • UPC
  • Verizon
  • Virgin Media
  • VMware
  • Vodafone
  • VTB Bank
  • YADRO

