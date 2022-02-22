European Advanced Packaging Industry to 2031 – Featuring Amkor Technology, Intel and Qualcomm Technologies Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Advanced Packaging Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The European advanced packaging market was valued at $3,029.1 million in 2021 and will grow by 8.9% annually over 2021-2031 owing to the rising demand for consumer electronics, the growing demand for high-end chips, and the cost reduction and improved efficiency brought by advancing packaging.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe advanced packaging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

Based on Product Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Active Packaging

Smart and Intelligent Packaging

Based on Packaging Platform, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array

Flip Chip CSP

Wafer Level CSP

2.5D/3D Integrated Circuit

Fan Out Wafer Level Package (Fo-WLP)

Embedded Die

Fan In Wafer Level Package (Fi-WLP)

Other Packaging Platforms

By End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecom

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial Sector

Healthcare and Life Science

Aerospace and Defense

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of the regional market by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Packaging Platform, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players:

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Brewer Science, Inc.

Chipbond Technology Corporation

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd

SUSS Microtec Se

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Universal Instruments Corporation

