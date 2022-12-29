Europe Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Report 2022: Featuring Web3 Foundation, Polygon Technology, Kusama Network & More – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Application, Blockchain Type, End-use (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Pharmaceuticals), Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Europe Web 3.0 Blockchain Market should witness market growth of 38.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Web 1.0 is the designation for the first versions of websites. Before the Domain Name System (DNS) development, people viewed websites using their IP addresses. For instance, instead of putting techtarget.com in the URL bar, 206.19.49.102 was required. Websites were simple text, images, and link displays. Users were unable to edit the data, and it lacked interactivity. Web 1.0 was distinguished by the use of simple HTML layouts to show text and images. In the early days of the Internet, consumers consumed content rather than creating it.

In the era of dial-up computing, pages had to be as compact and lightweight as possible because websites could take minutes to load. Because Web 1.0 existed before cellphones, only desktop computers could access it. The advent of the twenty-first century marked the commencement of the Web 2.0 era. Web 2.0 is defined by interactivity. No longer fixed, pages are now generated dynamically for the user. As broadband expanded its reach, the size and complexity of web pages increased. Streaming audio and video have grown in popularity.

As the largest economy in Europe, Germany is a major recipient of foreign direct investment (FDI) and has amassed a substantial stock of FDI throughout time. Due to its stable legal system, dependable infrastructure, highly qualified workforce, favorable social climate, and world-class research, Germany is routinely regarded as one of the most desirable investment destinations.

In 2018, the government decreased the threshold for screening investments, allowing authorities to analyze purchases of at least 10 percent of voting rights in German enterprises that run or provide services connected to essential infrastructure by foreign corporations. Additionally, the amendment added media corporations to the list of sensitive industries. The growing financing & post-trade or transaction drives the growth of the web 3.0 blockchain market.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Web 3.0 Blockchain Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $867.8 million by 2028. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 36.9% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The France market would experience a CAGR of 39% during (2022-2028).

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Cryptocurrency, Smart Contracts, Payments, Data & Transaction Storage, Conversational AI, and Others. Based on Blockchain Type, the market is segmented into Public, Private, Consortium, and Hybrid. Based on End-use, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Pharmaceuticals, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Scope of the Study

By Application

Cryptocurrency

Smart Contracts

Payments

Data & Transaction Storage

Conversational AI

Others

By Blockchain Type

Public

Private

Consortium

Hybrid

By End-use

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Web3 Foundation (Polkadot)

Polygon technology

Protocol Labs (Filecoin)

Alchemy Insights, Inc.

Helium, Inc.

Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd.

Kusama Network

Kadena LLC

Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Web 3.0 Blockchain Market

Chapter 4. Europe Web 3.0 Blockchain Market by Application

Chapter 5. Europe Web 3.0 Blockchain Market by Blockchain Type

Chapter 6. Europe Web 3.0 Blockchain Market by End-use

Chapter 7. Europe Web 3.0 Blockchain Market by Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2yfv87

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900