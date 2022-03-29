Europe Virtual Power Plant Market Forecast & Opportunities Report 2021-2026: Focus on Germany, France, United Kingdom, & Italy – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By Technology (Demand Response, Distributed Generation, Mixed Asset), By End User, By Source, By Component, By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Europe virtual power plant market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period

The Europe virtual power plant market is driven by the growing understanding among government of various countries in the region regarding high requirement to lessen power outages.

Additionally, surging requirement for renewable sources of energy is propelling the market growth in the region. Progressively rising affinity for electricity reduction demand, is creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market.

The Europe virtual power plant market is segmented based on technology, end user, source, component, company and region. Based on end user, the market can be categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial. Here, the industrial segment is expected to register highest growth in the market during the forecast period, since the industrial end-users are among the highest adopters of the virtual power plant setups and services.

This can be accredited to the fact that the peak load of the electricity is highest in various industries such as petroleum, chemical, and paper & pulp, among others, which has created a productive market for virtual power plants in the industrial sector.

The Europe virtual power plant is further segmented based on various technologies which include demand response, distributed energy generation units, and mixed assets. During the forecast period, mixed assets technology-based virtual power plant is estimated to grow at a high pace on account of surging demand for prosumers and bidirectional flow of electricity in the supply chain to meet the surging electricity demand.

Major players operating in the Europe virtual power plant market include ABB Ltd., AGL Energy, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Comverge, Inc., Enbala Power Networks, EnerNOC, Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Limejump Ltd and others.

The market players are adopting various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer bases.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of Europe virtual power plant market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Europe virtual power plant market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast Europe virtual power plant market based on technology, end user, source, component, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Europe virtual power plant market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Europe virtual power plant market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe virtual power plant market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe virtual power plant market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Europe virtual power plant market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By Type of Insurance Provider

Demand Response

Distributed Generation

Mixed Asset

Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By Source

Renewables

CHP

Energy Storage

Other local Generation

Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By Component

Software

Service

Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By Country

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe virtual power plant market.

ABB Ltd.

AGL Energy

AutoGrid Systems, Inc.

Comverge, Inc.

Enbala Power Networks

EnerNOC, Inc.

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Limejump Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qrp14.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900