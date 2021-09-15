Europe to Remain as the Leading Destination for Travellers: Top Travel Plans for 2022 & Beyond Revealed in New Leisure & Business Travel Survey

NEW KALEIDO INTELLIGENCE SURVEY OF 10 LEADING OUTBOUND TRAVEL MARKETS REVEAL CONSUMER TRAVEL PLANS, KEY DESTINATIONS, COVID-19 IMPACT AND ROAMING NEEDS INTO 2022 & BEYOND.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#covid–Despite the travel restrictions and lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers across the leading global outbound countries are preparing to book long-haul and short-haul leisure and business travel trips.

The new Consumer Attitudes Towards International Travel & Roaming – 2022 & Beyond survey, conducted by roaming and connectivity research experts Kaleido Intelligence, found that 79% of consumers across leading outbound markets will book a leisure trip in the next 24 months, with just 45% booking a business trip.

Vaccine passports and a reduction on COVID cases across travel destinations are key to reviving travel. 54% and 60% of respondents respectively named these factors as very or extremely important factors behind boosting their travel intentions.

Planned trips* in the next 24 months by source country.

Country Leisure Trips Business Trips China 93% 77% UAE 89% 62% UK 85% 24% Brazil 83% 58% India 79% 63% Italy 79% 41% Australia 78% 19% Germany 76% 41% USA 69% 31% France 62% 35%

* Proportion of respondents expected to book any leisure or business travel in the next 24 months.

The survey was completed by 1,500+ respondents across 10 leading outbound travel markets: Australia | Brazil | China | France | Germany | India | Italy | United Arab Emirates | United Kingdom| United States.

Key survey findings:

Long haul travel to restart over the next 24 months, as 40% expected to book long haul travel destinations; meanwhile 26% will book a mix of both long- and short-haul destinations.

69% of respondents prefer European destinations for their next leisure trip when travel restrictions are lifted.

The introduction of vaccine passports was considered a very or extremely important factor by 54% of the respondents to increase the number of overseas trips.

The strongest demand for business travel was amongst Chinese consumers, with 77% expected to book a trip in the next 24 months, with a strong demand for attending conferences and events, followed by increased international business activities.

Travelling for vacation or visiting family was found to be the biggest reason for nearly 52% of the American respondents to travel more in the near future. However, safety concerns and hesitance to travel to countries with a high level of infection are the biggest barriers for travel amongst US consumers.

27% of UK outbound travellers prefer European destinations, with 23% opting for North & Latin American destinations once travel restrictions are lifted.

Reduction of COVID-19 in destinations and the introduction of vaccine passports were found to be the top 2 high importance factors required to increase international travel trips.

Nitin Bhas, Strategy & Insights Lead at Kaleido explained: “Our travel survey has revealed some exciting insights for the roaming and travel industries. Safety matters to consumers and they want reduced and clearer rules surrounding testing, quarantining, and flying. Indeed, travel and holidays are meant to be a pleasant experience for consumers and unless customer confidence on the same improves, travel recovery will prove to be a long and uneven process.”

About Kaleido Intelligence

Kaleido Intelligence is a specialist consulting and market research firm with a proven track record delivering telecom research at the highest level. Kaleido Intelligence is the only research company addressing mobile roaming in its entirety, covering:

Data Forecasts by Market

Historical & Forecast Viewpoints

Competitive Intelligence

Strategic Insight

Trend Analysis

Research is led by expert analysts, each with significant experience delivering telco research and insights that matter.

