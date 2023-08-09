Europe Stretchable Electronics Markets, Competition, Forecasts and Opportunities, 2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Stretchable Electronics Market Segmented By Component (Electroactive Polymers (EAPs), Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits, Photovoltaics), By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The Europe Stretchable Electronics Market is poised for robust growth up to the year 2028

This growth is driven by the increasing popularity of smart electronics and the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) industry. Investments in stretchable electronics are also on the rise, further propelling the market’s growth during the forecasted period.

Stretchable electronics, also known as elastic circuits or electronics, involve the use of electronic circuits on stretchable substrates, such as silicone or polyurethane, to create electronic devices.

This revolutionary form of electronics is expected to pave the way for a wide range of new applications, including sponge-like in-vivo implantable electronics, robotic devices with cyber skins featuring sensor networks, and flesh-like devices with embedded electronic nervous systems.

Growth of the Internet of Things (IoT)

The Internet of Things (IoT) has a broad vision of connecting every single object in Europe to form one network. Stretchable electronic devices, including RFIDs, sensors, memory devices, displays, and power sources, are considered to be the technological basis of the IoT.

The development of stretchable electronic devices has been extremely rapid in the last decade. For instance, to address the growing concerns behind sun exposure as well as to educate consumers, L’Oreal has designed a wearable patch that monitors UV exposure.

Moreover, stretchable electronics are becoming almost synonymous with many emerging applications in the IoT, such as agriculture, health care, and structural health monitoring.

Other types of stretchable electronic devices are essential to the IoT, especially in wearable gadgets, such as fitness bands and smartwatches. Therefore, with the rising IoT, the demand for stretchable electronics is likely to increase in the coming years.

Rising Demand for Consumer Devices

Stretchable electronics are commonly utilized in mobile phones, tablets, PCs, wearables, televisions, and other consumer electronics because they are affordable, reliable, and flexible. Such devices use stretchable displays to conserve space while also thinning and lightening them. The two primary types of displays used are stretchable organic light-emitting diodes and flexible organic liquid crystal displays.

Furthermore, the need for stretchable electronics is growing in step with the rising demand for consumer electronics. Despite a drop in smartphone shipments due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the smartphone and wearable devices market is expected to recover quickly with such technology.

Continuous Technological Development

Many major companies in Europe the industry is investing heavily in R&D to continuously develop their products. For instance, together with Intel, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. is working to transform a 5G standalone core into a new service-based architecture that will improve the internet of things, ultra-reliable low latency communications, and mobile broadband.

The company anticipates that its highly adaptable and scalable design will enable the delivery of 5G services more quickly and affordably. A foldable gadget featuring a hinge mechanism that makes use of moveable flaps to assist in protecting the display from being scratched or damaged when folded was given a patent by Apple Inc. in 2020.

By means of these developments, major companies in Europe are encouraged to harness the benefits of stretchable technology. The continuous technological development in the stretchable electronics industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for players in the stretchable electronics market.

Market Dynamics

Market Trends and Developments

Increasing demand for bio integrated devices

High cost of the technology to impede the Adoption Rate of Stretchable Electronics

Government or consumer awareness of flexible electronics

proliferation of printed electronics

Rising demand for light-weight products and environmentally friendly technology

Drivers

Increasing growth of internet of things (IoT)

Acceptance of portable and smart electronics

Increasing research and development of flexible electronics

Challenges

Lack of coherent manufacturable technology

Long-term endurance and safety

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe Stretchable Electronics Market.

Tacterion GmbH

DuPont de Nemours International Sarl

Fine-Line Circuits Limited

WISE S.r.l.

Bainisha CVBA

Express Circuits Group

Interuniversitair Micro-Electronica Centrum VZW

LEAP Technology ApS

Enfucell Flexible Electronics Co. Ltd.

E Ink Holdings

Report Scope:

Europe Stretchable Electronics Market, by Component:

Electroactive Polymers (EAPs)

Stretchable Conductors

Stretchable Batteries

Stretchable Circuits

Photovoltaics

Europe Stretchable Electronics Market, by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Textile

Automotive

Others

Europe Stretchable Electronics Market, by Country:

Germany

Spain

Russia

Switzerland

Denmark

Sweden

Italy

United Kingdom

France

Belgium

Rest of Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djl5q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900