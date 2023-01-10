Europe Online Payment Methods Analysis Report 2022 – Online and Digital Payments are Gaining Traction – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Online Payment Methods 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Online and digital payments are gaining traction in Europe

Payments via debit card or credit card were the most preferred methods of payments in multiple countries in Europe; however, other European countries differed, exhibiting preferences towards payments via mobile app, Invoice, PayPal, or another form of a digital wallet, and direct bank payment.

According to recent research, the adoption of digitalized payment methods is accelerating in the European region, with the United Kingdom experiencing a marked increase in online card payment transactions made using debit and credit cards between Q3 2021 and Q4 2021, totaling millions of transactions.

The value of digital payments in Italy increased in 2021 by billions of Euros and contactless payments in Belgium increase significantly from 2020 to 2021. In Turkey, the number of domestic and cross-border E-Commerce transactions also went through a notable change and contactless card payment transactions in Ukraine increased between January 2021 and January 2022.

Having several payment options positively reflects on merchants

Consumers have been found to favor the opportunity to pay in the payment method they prefer, which positively reflects on merchants they make purchases from.

According to a survey referenced in the report, above 90% of surveyed individuals in Austria revealed that their preferred payment method being available is one of the most important factors they consider when shopping online. In Poland, the possibility of payment upon delivery influenced online shoppers’ perception of a B2C E-Commerce website’s credibility when shopping for the first time.

One of the problems encountered by Polish mobile shoppers when making online purchases is getting an inconvenient payment option only. Another survey cited in the report revealed that individuals in the Czech Republic would prefer paying contactless when given the option.

Moreover, above one-half of online businesses in Bulgaria reported seeing growth in their sales when they started offering payment methods such as digital wallets and mobile wallets.

Questions Covered in the report:

What were the most preferred payment methods among select European countries as of November 2021?

What were the most popular financial service brands in the United Kingdom in Q1 2022?

Which payment method was the most used in B2C E-Commerce in Poland in 2021?

How many cross-border E-Commerce transactions were paid by bank card in Turkey in 2020 & 2021?

Which payment methods had a positive impact on online businesses in Bulgaria in 2021?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Online & Mobile Payment Trends, May 2022

Most Used Payment Methods When Shopping Online During The Pandemic, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2021

Payment Methods Used More Frequently Compared To Pre-COVID-19 When Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2021

Reasons For Changing Payment Method Habits During The Pandemic, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2021

Payment Value, by E-Commerce Payments and POS Payments, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2026f

Share of Cash Payments, in % of Total POS Transaction Value, by Region, 2021 & 2025f

Mobile Payment Market Size, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2028f

Value of Biometrically Authenticated Remote Mobile Payments, in USD billion, 2022e & 2027f

Number of Biometrically Authenticated Remote Mobile Payments, in billions, 2022f & 2027f

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Transactions, in billions, 2021e & 2023f

Number of B2C E-Commerce Transactions Paid by OEM Mobile Payment Apps, in billions, 2022f & 2026f

Number of Mobile Wallet Users, by Region, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

Proximity Mobile Payment Users Worldwide, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020-2025f

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2020-2025f

Value of Contactless Card Transactions, in USD trillion, 2020 & 2021e

BNPL B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2021e & 2026f

Cryptocurrency Payment Value, in USD billion, 2018-2023f

Payment Methods Accepted by Online Merchants, by Already Accepted and Planned, in % of Online Merchants, February 2022

Share of Remote Physical Goods Purchases, in % of Fraud Losses, 2021e

3. Europe

3.1. Regional

Online & Mobile Payment Trends, June 2022

Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, November 2021

Share of Payment Methods Used In-store in the Past 12 Months, in % of Consumers, July 2021

Breakdown of Preferred Electronic Payment Methods for In-store Purchases, in % of Consumers, July 2021

Breakdown of Preferred Electronic Payment Methods for In-store Purchases, in % of Consumers, by Generation, July 2021

Share of Consumers Who Would Support the Mandatory Acceptance of Digital Payments, in %, July 2021

Share of Merchants Who Prefer Accepting Electronic Payments Over Cash, in %, July 2021

Attitudes Towards Saving Card Details in Online Stores, in % of Internet Users, by Selected Countries, 2021

Breakdown of Intention of B2C and B2B Marketplaces to Launch Embedded Payment Services, in % of Decision Makers, July 2021

Perceived Advantages of Embedded Payment Services, by Very Appealing and Appealing, in % of Decision-Makers from B2C and B2B Marketplaces, July 2021

3.2. Advanced Markets

3.2.1. UK

3.2.2. Germany

3.2.4. Spain

3.2.5. Italy

3.2.6. Netherlands

3.2.7. Switzerland

3.2.8. Sweden

3.2.9. Belgium

3.2.10. Norway

3.2.11. Denmark

3.2.12. Finland

3.2.13. Austria

3.3. Emerging Markets

3.3.1. Russia

3.3.2. Poland

3.3.3. Turkey

3.3.4. Czech Republic

3.3.5. Portugal

3.3.6. Romania

3.3.7. Hungary

3.3.8. Ukraine

3.3.9. Bulgaria

3.3.10. Croatia

Companies Mentioned

American Express

Argos Store Card

Bitpay

Capital one

Clearpay

Laybuy

Legal and general

Mastercard

Openpay

Payl8r

Paypal

Similar

Visa

Zip

Zlich

