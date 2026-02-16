Europe Oncology Genomics Tracker Captures Oncologist Perspectives Across Major European Markets – Data Report by DeciBio Consulting LLC

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MRD--A new survey-based Genomics Tracker focused on the EU-5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) by DeciBio Consulting LLC provides updated insight into how genomics technologies are being evaluated, adopted, and used across Europe’s solid tumor oncology markets. The study is based on responses from 100+ medical oncologists and offers a cross-market view of current priorities, barriers, and areas of momentum.

The Europe Oncology Genomics Tracker characterizes the current clinical use of genomic testing across a patient’s treatment journey (e.g., genomic profiling, MRD / recurrence monitoring, treatment response monitoring) and tracks how use changes over time. Oncology respondents were asked about their use of genomic testing in routine clinical practice within the past three months, as well as their familiarity with various vendors in the ecosystem.

The survey was distributed randomly to oncologists practicing in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, or Spain. Respondents were selected to complete the survey if they were actively practicing medical oncologists or hematologist-oncologists and had seen at least 25 patients in the past three months. Respondents were not excluded from the survey if they were not currently using, or had not previously used, genomics for biomarker testing.

DeciBio Partner and leading author of the tracker, Andrew Aijian, notes the value of integrating the EU tracker into a broader suite of genomics trackers, “Adoption of precision medicine is growing steadily across Europe, though each market presents unique drivers and moderators. The country-specific healthcare frameworks and infrastructure in Europe require different strategies for precision oncology than what we see in the U.S. Having visibility into genomics testing practices in these regions is critical for any precision oncology stakeholder to identify opportunities and risks, and develop locally-optimized strategies.”

Based on recent clinician survey data, the tracker quantifies real-world adoption of testing for treatment selection, detailing tissue versus liquid biopsy use, panel size mix, provider awareness and perception, and the competitive dynamics shaping ordering behavior. It extends beyond profiling to capture emerging use of ctDNA for MRD, recurrence, and treatment response monitoring, highlighting utilization by care setting, confidence in clinical utility, vendor share shifts, pain points, and sales and marketing visibility. Together, these insights enable biopharma, diagnostics, and investors to benchmark performance, identify inflection points in adoption, and prioritize commercial and evidence-generation strategies grounded in current EU clinical practice.

While this tracker is inaugural for the European oncology market, it complements DeciBio’s U.S. Oncology Genomics Tracker. This tool is also distributed on a quarterly basis and similarly aims to characterize current clinical use of genomic testing across genomic profiling, MRD / recurrence monitoring, and treatment response monitoring, as well as track changes over time in the United States.

