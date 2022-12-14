Europe Mobile Payment Methods Analysis Report 2022: Growth in Cashless Payment Methods, With the Online Payment Landscape Being Dominated by Cards and Wallets – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Mobile Payment Methods 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Digital wallets dominated the payment landscape in multiple countries in Europe

Many countries across Europe have seen continuous growth in the use of digital wallets and their adoption and presence are expected to gain momentum.

In Germany, PayPal was the most preferred and used payment method for B2C E-Commerce purchases. Furthermore, among the top payment methods offered by online stores in Germany, most online retailers were seen providing PayPal in 2021, followed by Invoice and credit cards, as revealed by the report.

In contrast to this, Apple Pay and Google Pay were offered by a negligible percentage of online retailers in Germany. Digital wallets such as PayPal were a regularly used online payment method by nearly two-thirds of German consumers in 2021, with Google and Apple pay being the least used forms of a digital wallet.

In terms of age groups, PayPal was again the most used payment method across different age groups, whereas over a certain percentage of consumers between 16 and 69 years were also seen using Klarna widely to make their online payments, as stated in the publication.

In 2021, MobilePay outperformed PayPal and Apple pay in Denmark in terms of both usage and preference when making an online purchase. Mobile wallets like PayPal are also steadily gaining importance in some of the emerging European markets such as the Czech Republic.

Although used by a small percentage of internet users as a B2C E-Commerce payment method, E-wallet was one of the most popular payment methods used for online shopping in the country as of 2021. Nearly half of the online shoppers in Portugal too were in favor of using PayPal while purchasing online, whereas more than half of online businesses in Bulgaria had a positive impact after the introduction of digital and mobile wallets in 2021.

Despite the growing interest in mobile payments across Europe, some challenges remain to be resolved

Although many countries in Europe are in favor of using mobile payments, there are some potential challenges that mobile payment users experience, as revealed by the report. More than one-third adults using mobile payments in France, in 2021 were concerned about the security and safety issues revolving around the use of the payment method. Apart from this, mobile payment users also had concerns relating to the risk of fraud.

For instance, in France risks of fraud associated with making payments via mobile were very or somewhat important to more than two-third adults using this payment method. In Poland, a certain percentage of mobile shoppers not only experienced problems with making payments but also found the payment method to be inconvenient, as stated in the publication.

Questions Covered in the report:

How many mobile wallets are forecasted to be in use in Europe by 2025?

What are the most preferred B2C E-Commerce payment methods in Europe?

Which were the most popular financial service brands in the UK?

What were the top payment methods offered by online stores in Germany?

What were some of the problem area highlighted while using mobile payments in France and Poland?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Online & Mobile Payment Trends, July 2022

Value of Digital Wallet Transactions, in USD trillion, 2022f & 2026f

Mobile Payment Market Size, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2028f

Number of B2C E-Commerce Transactions Paid by OEM Mobile Payment Apps, in billions, 2022f & 2026f

Most Used Payment Methods When Shopping Online During The Pandemic, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2021

Value of Biometrically Authenticated Remote Mobile Payments, in USD billion, 2022e & 2027f

Volume of Biometrically Authenticated Remote Mobile Payments, in billions, 2022e & 2027f

Number of Mobile Contactless Transactions, in billions, 2021e & 2023f

Proximity Mobile Payment Users Worldwide, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020-2025f

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2020-2025f

Number of Mobile Wallet Users, by Region, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

Proximity Mobile Payment Users in Select Countries, in % of Smartphone Users, 2021e

Payment Methods Accepted by Online Merchants, by Already Accepted and Planned, in % of Online Merchants, February 2022

Breakdown of Digital Banking Fraudulent Transactions, by Channel, incl. Mobile App , in %, Q3 2019 – Q2 2021

3. Europe

3.1. Regional

Online & Mobile Payment Trends, July 2022

Number of Mobile Wallets in Use, by Central & East Europe and West Europe, in millions, 2020-2025f

Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, November 2021

Share of Payment Methods Used In-store in the Past 12 Months, in % of Consumers, July 2021

Breakdown of Preferred Electronic Payment Methods for In-store Purchases, in % of Consumers, July 2021

Breakdown of Preferred Electronic Payment Methods for In-store Purchases, in % of Consumers, by Generation, July 2021

Share of Consumers Who Would Support the Mandatory Acceptance of Digital Payments, in %, July 2021

3.2. Advanced Markets

3.2.1. UK

Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2021

BNPL Services Used, in % of Respondents, 2020 & 2021

Most Popular Financial Service Brands, in % of Consumers, Q1 2022

Share of Respondents Who Feel Safer Paying With Mobile Phone Because of Security Features, in %, May 2022

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019-2025f

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and in % of total population, 2019-2025f

Contactless Payments, in % of Overall Payment Transactions, 2021e

Use of Contactless Means of Payment, in % of Respondents, May 2022

3.2.2. Germany

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Payment Methods, in %, 2021

Top Payment Methods Offered in Online Stores, in % of Online Retailers, February 2021

Online Payment Methods Used Regularly, in % of Consumers, November 2021

Online Payment Methods Used Regularly, in % of Consumers, by Age Group, November 2021

Payment Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, by Purchase Price, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2021

3.2.3. France

Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2021

Payment Methods Trusted, in % of Internet Users, October 2021

Top Payment Applications to be Used in the Future, incl. Paylib, Google Pay and Apple Pay, in % of Adults, January 2021

Share of Adults Who Trust Mobile Payments, in %, January 2021

Top Barriers for Using Mobile Payments in a Store, in % of Adults, January 2021

Fraud Risks in Payment Methods, by Type, and by Importance Degree, in % of Adults, October 2021

3.2.4. Spain

Top 3 Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2020 & 2021

3.2.5. Italy

Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021

Value of Mobile and Wearable Payments, in EUR billion, 2020 & 2021

Payments, in EUR billion, 2020 & 2021 Value of Digital Payments, in EUR billion, 2020 & 2021

3.2.6. Norway

Payment Methods in B2C E-Commerce, by Used and Preferred, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021

3.2.7. Denmark

Payment Methods in B2C E-Commerce, by Used and Preferred, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021

3.2.8. Austria

Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021

3.3. Emerging Markets

3.3.1. Poland

Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2020 & 2021

Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Age Group, June 2021

Problems Encountered When Making B2C E-Commerce Purchases Via Mobile, incl. Payment-Related, in % of Mobile Shoppers, June 2021

3.3.2. Turkey

Number and Value of Contactless Mobile Transactions, in millions, and Value, in TRY million, Q1 2020-Q1 2022

3.3.3. Czech Republic

Applications Used for Mobile Payments, in % of Mobile Payment Users, March 2021

Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Internet Users, March 2021

Share of Internet Users Who Would Prefer Paying Contactless When Given the Option, in %, March 2021

3.3.4. Portugal

Mobile Payment Use Penetration, in % of Banked Internet User Population, 2020 & 2021

Payment Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2021

3.3.5. Bulgaria

Share of Online Businesses Experiencing Increase in Sales Share Attributed to a Payment Method, by Payment Method Used, in %, November 2021

