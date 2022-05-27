Europe Incident and Emergency Management Markets 2021-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Incident and Emergency Management Market By Component, By End User, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 – 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Europe Incident and Emergency Management Market is expected to witness market growth of 6% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The Germany market dominated the Europe Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Design & Integration Incident and Emergency Management Market by Country 2020, thereby, achieving a market value of $555.4 million by 2027. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during (2021 – 2027). Additionally, The France market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during (2021 – 2027).

Several agencies and government bodies are implementing various incident and emergency management solutions to make more effective contingency plans to cope up with natural and man-made emergency situations. As per WHO, nearly 1.35 million people die every year owing to tragic road traffic accidents. Additionally, WHO also stated that almost 93% of these accidents happen in low and middle-income nations.

The demand for safety and security solutions is expected to be boosted by frequent occurrence of natural & man-made catastrophes. In addition, the rising importance of emergency preparation and the deployment of regulatory policies for public safety are among the key aspects surging the growth of the incident and emergency management market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the adoption of intelligent surveillance systems and evacuation systems has increased due to the rise in smart cities, thereby augmenting the growth of the incident and emergency management market. Additionally, the usage of advanced equipment for terror attacks is anticipated to spur the demand for the incident and emergency systems.

The high investment of the governments in public safety, increasing economic loss because of natural disasters, and rising requirements for emergency preparedness are among the key aspects propelling the growth of the regional incident and emergency management market. The presence of some key market players is also accelerating the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

The UK is among the prominent nations of this region, which is expected to also lead the regional incident and emergency management market during the forecast period. The high investment of the companies in reducing the loss incurred by any incident like natural calamity, terrorist attacks, etc., is expected to escalate the growth of the regional market.

In addition, the increasing demand for security and protection solutions by the public and private organizations is expected to fuel the regional market growth.

Key Market Players Profiled

IBM Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls International PLC

NEC Corporation

Hexagon AB

BlackBerry Limited

Everbridge, Inc.

Esri, Inc.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Component

Solution Fire & HAZMAT Solutions Perimeter Intrusion Detection Emergency / Mass Notification System Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity Geospatial Solutions & Web-based Emergency Management System

Services Consulting Training & Simulation Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Design & Integration Public Information Services

Communication System First Responder Tools Vehicle Ready Gateways Satellite Assisted Equipment Emergency Response Radars



By End User

IT & Telecom

Commercial & Industrial

Transportation & Logistics

Defense & Military

Government, Public Sector & Utilities

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

