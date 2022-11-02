Europe Data Integration Market Report 2022: Rapid Changes Taking Place in AI to Reshape Industry – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Data Integration Market By Component, By Business Application, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Europe Data Integration Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Data integration is being widely adopted due to the rising number of new startups, complexity in businesses and expansion of present business organizations. Cloud-based services are gaining popularity as the most civilized deployment method due to the rise in startup businesses. Also, some of the factors that may impact the industry are the rapid changes taking place in AI, and the development of software and learning algorithm.

Data integration helps an organization in numerous ways such as reducing the complexity in data, increasing the value of data crunching through unified systems, making smart business decisions, improving communication between various departments, centralizing the data, i.e., making the data valuable and simple to utilize, securing the data by keeping the information updated and providing enhanced consumer experience.

To be successful, the objective of many e-commerce companies is to please customers through understanding their requirements and preferences. Given the massive amount of data presently available, it’s reasonable to predict that obtaining and processing the data at a significantly faster rate will be problematic. To tackle these things, these companies are moving towards data integration solutions. Hence, these factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the regional data integration market during the forecasting period.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Data Integration Market by Country 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,540.5 million by 2027. The UK market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.8% during (2021 – 2027). Additionally, The France market is anticipated to grow a CAGR of 10.4% during (2021 – 2027).

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Tools and Services. Based on Business Application, the market is segmented into Marketing, Sales, Operations, HR and Finance. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Healthcare & Life Sciences, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail & Ecommerce, Government and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

