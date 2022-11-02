<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Europe Data Integration Market Report 2022: Rapid Changes Taking Place in AI...
Business Wire

Europe Data Integration Market Report 2022: Rapid Changes Taking Place in AI to Reshape Industry – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Data Integration Market By Component, By Business Application, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Europe Data Integration Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Data integration is being widely adopted due to the rising number of new startups, complexity in businesses and expansion of present business organizations. Cloud-based services are gaining popularity as the most civilized deployment method due to the rise in startup businesses. Also, some of the factors that may impact the industry are the rapid changes taking place in AI, and the development of software and learning algorithm.

Data integration helps an organization in numerous ways such as reducing the complexity in data, increasing the value of data crunching through unified systems, making smart business decisions, improving communication between various departments, centralizing the data, i.e., making the data valuable and simple to utilize, securing the data by keeping the information updated and providing enhanced consumer experience.

To be successful, the objective of many e-commerce companies is to please customers through understanding their requirements and preferences. Given the massive amount of data presently available, it’s reasonable to predict that obtaining and processing the data at a significantly faster rate will be problematic. To tackle these things, these companies are moving towards data integration solutions. Hence, these factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the regional data integration market during the forecasting period.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Data Integration Market by Country 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,540.5 million by 2027. The UK market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.8% during (2021 – 2027). Additionally, The France market is anticipated to grow a CAGR of 10.4% during (2021 – 2027).

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Tools and Services. Based on Business Application, the market is segmented into Marketing, Sales, Operations, HR and Finance. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Healthcare & Life Sciences, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail & Ecommerce, Government and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Component

  • Tools and
  • Services

By Business Application

  • Marketing
  • Sales
  • Operations
  • HR and
  • Finance

By Deployment Type

  • On-premise
  • Cloud

By Enterprise Size

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small & Medium Enterprises

By End User

  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
  • BFSI
  • IT & Telecom
  • Manufacturing
  • Retail & Ecommerce
  • Government and
  • Others

By Country

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Russia
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis – Global

Chapter 4. Europe Data Integration Market by Component

Chapter 5. Europe Data Integration Market by Business Application

Chapter 6. Europe Data Integration Market by Deployment Type

Chapter 7. Europe Data Integration Market by Enterprise Size

Chapter 8. Europe Data Integration Market by End User

Chapter 9. Europe Data Integration Market by Country

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Precisely (Clearlake Capital Group)
  • IBM Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Talend S.A.
  • Software AG
  • SAS Institute, Inc.
  • Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)
  • Informatica, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/re7ivu

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Paystand Named a Fastest-Growing Private Company by Silicon Valley Business Journal Two Years in a Row

Business Wire Business Wire -
The blockchain-enabled B2B payments network achieved unicorn status in 2022 and has grown 876% year-over-year for the past three...
Continua a leggere

Midway International Airport, Belmont Village Senior Living Join Forces to Commemorate U.S. Veterans With ‘American Heroes’ Exhibition

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) unveiled a new gallery exhibit today titled “American Heroes: Portraits of Service”...
Continua a leggere

MHTC Wins Calix Innovations “Giant of Marketing” Award for Achieving 50 Percent Conversion Rates and Increasing Managed Services Revenue by 700 Percent in a...

Business Wire Business Wire -
By leveraging the full power of the Calix Revenue EDGE platform, the Wisconsin-based service provider increased managed services revenue...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Paystand Named a Fastest-Growing Private Company by Silicon Valley Business Journal Two Years in...

Business Wire