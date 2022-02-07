Europe Data Centre and Cloud Market Report 2022: New Developments in 2021 and Beyond – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “New Data Centre and Cloud Developments in Europe – 2021 and Beyond” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Data Centre and Cloud Developments in Europe – 2021 and beyond report is based on research made for Data Centre planned developments across eighteen European Countries (including: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK) using the publisher’s unique database of third- party Data Centres in Europe.

The publisher calculates that the new Data Centre projects from 2021 onwards will add potential new space of just over 1 million m2 and just under 3,000 MW of power in the seventeen European countries surveyed.

The UK sees the highest number of new Data Centre projects with twenty (20) – followed by Germany with sixteen (16) and Spain with fifteen (15) – these three European Countries account for just over fifty (50) per cent of all Data Centre developments (by number).

The report provides a profile of each of the Data Centre that is expanding giving an insight into their presence across Europe as well as details of the proposed development(s).

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Executive Summary

European Data Centre Development Overview: 2021

Key Countries with Data Centre Developments in Europe

Austria Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, Power, Location, Proposed Launch Date Data Centre Provider Profiles for new developments. Summary

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

New Cloud Developments in Europe

Conclusions – Key Data Centre Developments 2021

Appendix I: A List of Data Centre Developments sorted by company, location and size.

Appendix II: A list of Data Centre Developments sorted by launch date

Appendix III: A list of Data Centre Developments sorted by Data Centre Provider across all 18 countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpc1wb

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900