Europe Data Centre and Cloud Market Report 2022: New Developments in 2021 and Beyond – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “New Data Centre and Cloud Developments in Europe – 2021 and Beyond” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Data Centre and Cloud Developments in Europe – 2021 and beyond report is based on research made for Data Centre planned developments across eighteen European Countries (including: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK) using the publisher’s unique database of third- party Data Centres in Europe.

The publisher calculates that the new Data Centre projects from 2021 onwards will add potential new space of just over 1 million m2 and just under 3,000 MW of power in the seventeen European countries surveyed.

The UK sees the highest number of new Data Centre projects with twenty (20) – followed by Germany with sixteen (16) and Spain with fifteen (15) – these three European Countries account for just over fifty (50) per cent of all Data Centre developments (by number).

The report provides a profile of each of the Data Centre that is expanding giving an insight into their presence across Europe as well as details of the proposed development(s).

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Executive Summary

European Data Centre Development Overview: 2021

Key Countries with Data Centre Developments in Europe

  • Austria
    • Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, Power, Location, Proposed Launch Date
    • Data Centre Provider Profiles for new developments.
    • Summary
  • Belgium
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • UK

New Cloud Developments in Europe

Conclusions – Key Data Centre Developments 2021

Appendix I: A List of Data Centre Developments sorted by company, location and size.

Appendix II: A list of Data Centre Developments sorted by launch date

Appendix III: A list of Data Centre Developments sorted by Data Centre Provider across all 18 countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpc1wb

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

