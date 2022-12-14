Euroclear to Acquire Goji, a Leading Private Funds Fintech

BRUSSELS & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Euroclear is pleased to announce its acquisition of Goji, a leading London-based provider of digital access and technology-enabled solutions to private markets, subject to regulatory approvals.

Private market assets are currently valued at $9.8 trillion and are expected to grow to $14.4 trillion by 2025. This increasing demand is driving innovation and a need for increased efficiencies in the space. The combination of Euroclear’s open infrastructure and Goji’s innovative technology will provide a digital platform enabling end to end access to the private fund market. This will create a compelling offering for all market participants, including investors, asset managers and fund service providers.

This investment will allow Euroclear to expand its footprint into private markets, building upon its recent successful acquisition of the MFEX funds distribution platform. Euroclear is now able to provide a true one stop shop offering to clients across a spectrum of products including mutual and alternative funds, ETFs and private funds.

David Genn, CEO, Goji commented: “We are delighted to partner with Euroclear to deliver the platform infrastructure that the private markets industry needs. The ever-increasing demand from all investor groups to access private funds points to the need for an end-to-end digital processing solution for these asset classes. The combination of Euroclear’s position in the funds industry with Goji’s technology and experience means we can deliver a solution together that will serve and transform the private markets industry.”

Lieve Mostrey, CEO, Euroclear Group said: “Our partnership with Goji supports our ambition to enter the private markets space. We see a strong demand from the market for more scalable and digitalised solutions and given the opportunities, it makes perfect sense to add this capability to our portfolio of services. One year after the MFEX acquisition, this new investment fully supports our global funds strategy to be a leading platform across all fund asset classes.”

About Goji



Goji is a leading provider of investor platform technology and services. With the private-asset market opening to new classes of investors, Goji makes it easy for asset managers, fund administrators and asset owners to give all investors digital access to private funds and stay ahead of their industry competitors. Goji’s best-in-class platform, which is secure, scalable, and customisable, unlocks new top line revenue and reduces costs. The company serves nearly 30,000 investors from 80 investor jurisdictions. Goji is headquartered in the UK and is regulated by the FCA.

About Euroclear



Euroclear group is the financial industry’s trusted provider of post trade services. Guided by its purpose, Euroclear innovates to bring safety, efficiency and connections to financial markets for sustainable economic growth. Euroclear provides settlement and custody of domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives, and investment funds. As a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure, Euroclear is committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation and efficiency at scale for its global client franchise. The Euroclear group comprises Euroclear Bank, the International CSD, as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden, Euroclear UK & International and MFEX by Euroclear.

