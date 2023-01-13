euNetworks Deploys a 40km Hollowcore Fibre System With No Mid-span Amplification

euNetworks finished deploying a 26 km system in November, which when combined with the 14km cable deployed in September creates a global first of a 40km hollowcore fibre system with no mid-span amplification.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–euNetworks Fiber UK Limited (“euNetworks”), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, has deployed an additional 26km of hollowcore fibre cable between Basildon and London. This is connected to the 14km of hollowcore fibre cable deployed in September 2022. With this new development, euNetworks now offers an end-to-end hollowcore fibre route from Basildon to The London Stock Exchange in London, delivering another global first with a 40km total system distance with no mid-span amplification. As with previously deployed hollowcore routes, its use is exclusive to euNetworks and its customers, and delivers market leading ultra low latency performance.





euNetworks has already successfully deployed three hollowcore fibre-based routes and is committed to augmenting its leading position across major trading routes, delivering the best available latencies in the market. Future deployments will target further ultra low latency metropolitan and long haul routes across Europe to support euNetworks’ high frequency trading (HFT) customers.

“We continue to be focused on delivering the best possible bandwidth solutions for our customers and look forward to deploying longer routes of hollowcore fibre in the coming quarters,” said Paula Cogan, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks. “We have great teams focused on deploying this product on our network to maintain market-leading latency margins in our euTrade services.”

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 17 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 500 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks’ unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

Contacts

Hannah Britt | Chief Marketing Officer | euNetworks

5 Churchill Place | London E14 5HU



hannah.britt@eunetworks.com email | +44 7717 896 446 mobile