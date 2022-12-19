euNetworks appoints Stephanie Lynch-Habib to President

Appointment effective 15 January 2023

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–euNetworks Group Limited (“euNetworks”), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Lynch-Habib to the leadership team, taking up the role of President, euNetworks, with responsibility for all operating aspects of the business. This appointment is effective 15 January 2023. Stephanie’s appointment follows the recent announcement that Paula Cogan will take up the role of euNetworks’ Chief Executive Officer as Brady Rafuse moves to become euNetworks’ Chairman of the Board of Directors.





Stephanie joins euNetworks following more than 25 years working in the telecom and technology industry. Most recently she was Chief Revenue Officer at InterCloud in Paris, responsible for driving growth opportunities for the business. Before joining InterCloud Stephanie led the global marketing and communications strategy of the GSMA, the global organisation representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries. She has also held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Colt, responsible for marketing strategy and prior to that, spent 16 years with AT&T EMEA, holding numerous senior marketing, sales, and strategy roles. While at AT&T, Stephanie was a founder of the AT&T European Women’s Network. She has been recognised for her leading position in the sector, while also contributing to various women’s sector initiatives globally. Her global and European experience fit perfectly with the demands she will face as President at euNetworks.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Stephanie to euNetworks,” said Paula Cogan. “She’s a great addition to the team and fills a critical position in the business. I am excited for the contributions that Stephanie will make to euNetworks as I move to take up the role of Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks in January. Along with Stephanie’s global leadership experience, her advocacy, and efforts for strong women representation in the telecom sector is commendable and we welcome her contribution to euNetworks’ diversity and inclusion focus as well as in the wider industry.”

“Stephanie is a leader in the industry with extensive expertise, and she will be a great addition to the team,” said Cyrus Gentry, Managing Director and Head of Communications, Europe at Stonepeak. “Stephanie’s appointment is key to the strategic growth plan we are enacting at euNetworks, and we welcome her onboard and look forward to working with her.”

“I have watched the company develop and grow over the years with much admiration, and have worked with euNetworks as a customer most recently,” said Stephanie Lynch-Habib. “euNetworks’ reputation in the industry and among its customer base, who comprise the largest consumers of bandwidth in both Europe and globally, is exceptional. I am thrilled to be joining the team, and excited for the opportunity ahead for us all.”

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 17 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 490 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks’ unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

