Euna Solutions Appoints Melissa McCabe as Chief Sales Officer to Accelerate Growth and Expand Public Sector Impact

Veteran sales leader brings more than two decades of experience scaling SaaS revenue organizations and delivering measurable outcomes for government and mission-driven institutions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Euna Solutions®, the leading provider of purpose-built cloud solutions for the public sector, today announced the appointment of Melissa McCabe as chief sales officer (CSO). The appointment reinforces Euna’s commitment to disciplined growth, predictable revenue performance, and a customer-centric go-to-market strategy that expands access to modern technology for public institutions.

McCabe is a dynamic sales leader with more than 20 years of experience across technology and public-sector-adjacent markets. She brings deep expertise in solution selling, navigating regulated environments, and building high-performing revenue organizations that translate sophisticated technology into measurable outcomes for customers.

“We’re excited to welcome Melissa to the Euna leadership team,” said Tom Amburgey, CEO of Euna Solutions. “She has led nearly every go-to-market role in growing SaaS companies—from a top-performing individual contributor to leading revenue teams of more than 150 people. Melissa’s experience building scalable sales organizations and driving predictable growth will be critical as we continue to expand Euna’s reach and impact.”

As CSO, McCabe will be responsible for defining and executing Euna’s sales strategy and driving sustained revenue growth across its portfolio of solutions. Her role includes establishing world-class go-to-market motions and building and leading a high-performing sales organization. She will oversee sales processes, tools, and performance metrics, while working closely with marketing, product, finance, and customer success to align demand generation, pricing, customer insights, and retention.

"I'm thrilled to join Euna at such a pivotal moment. The energy and vision of this leadership team, combined with the pace of innovation happening here, is truly exciting,” said Melissa McCabe, chief sales officer at Euna Solutions. “Public sector organizations are tackling some of the most important challenges in our communities, and Euna is building the technology they need to succeed in that mission. I'm energized to help accelerate that momentum and ensure we're delivering solutions that make a meaningful difference."

McCabe spent 17 years at IBM, where she built a strong foundation in enterprise SaaS sales and leadership. Throughout her career, she has been drawn to organizations at the intersection of technology and public impact, progressing through leadership roles at Anthology, PowerSchool, Elevate K-12, and Frontline Education. Whether navigating startup growth, venture-backed scale, or private equity transformation, McCabe has maintained a consistent focus on human-first innovation and mission-driven organizations that reflect her commitment to enabling schools, governments, and nonprofits with technology to better serve their communities.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions® is the leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based software designed to streamline procurement, budgeting, payments, and grants management for public sector and government organizations. Euna's AI-powered features and intelligent automation help organizations make better-informed decisions, ensure compliance, empower collaboration, and reduce administrative burden. Euna's full-cycle financial suite supports more than 3,600 organizations across North America in building trust, enabling transparency, and driving positive community impact. Recognized on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list, Euna Solutions is committed to advancing public sector innovation. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.

Media:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Euna Solutions)

Email: michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com