E*TRADE From Morgan Stanley Recognized as #1 Online Broker for Mobile Trading Apps and Ease of Use by StockBrokers.com

E*TRADE also earns 11 Best in Class distinctions along with #1 Trader App and Web Trading Platform

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley today announced top accolades from StockBrokers.com’s 2022 Online Broker Review. E*TRADE took the #1 spot for Best Mobile Trading Apps, Web Trading Platform, Trader App, and Ease of Use. E*TRADE received the following Best in Class distinctions:

Overall: Best in Class 12 years running

Options Trading: Best in Class 12 years running 1

Mobile Trading: Best in Class 10 years running

Beginners: Best in Class five years running

Active Trading: Best in Class three years running

IRAs: Best in Class three years running

Futures Trading: Best in Class three years running

Offering of Investments: Best in Class two years running

Education

Customer Service

Ease of Use

“E*TRADE stands out year after year in our industry review, particularly for its platforms — Power E*TRADE is right out there at the cutting edge among trader tools,” said Blain Reinkensmeyer, head of research at StockBrokers.com. “Overall, E*TRADE has proven itself to be a powerful instrument for investors of every stripe.”

The 2022 Online Broker Review assessed 15 online brokers on 205 different variables for a total of 3,075 data points. E*TRADE earned 5.0 out of 5.0 overall stars.

“Amid an extraordinary two years of unprecedented retail engagement, we continue to keep the foot on the gas when it comes to enhancing our platforms,” said Chris Larkin, Managing Director of Trading at E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley. “While we’ve streamlined the user experience, and doubled down on education throughout the platform, we’ve also added cutting edge active trader tools to provide a customized experience for all investors and traders. And now clients are starting to realize the benefits of the additional firepower Morgan Stanley brings to the table. We’ve introduced more IPOs, Morgan Stanley research is available free for all clients, we’ve built out our thematic investing pages and editorial content with Morgan Stanley insights, and we’re only just beginning to scratch the surface.”

Some notable enhancements from the last year include:

The addition of Morgan Stanley equity research to the E*TRADE arsenal, available to all clients for free. The Thematic Investing pages are also enhanced with Morgan Stanley articles, podcasts, and videos.

On Power E*TRADE, the new Trend Watch widget—a social sentiment mining tool —delivers actionable and unique consumer insights for investors and traders. This content is curated exclusively for clients. Traders can leverage consumer insights based on Twitter chatter to inform trade ideas.

—delivers actionable and unique consumer insights for investors and traders. This content is curated exclusively for clients. Traders can leverage consumer insights based on Twitter chatter to inform trade ideas. With the new Earnings Analyzer tool, traders can visualize, strategize, and execute options trades quickly powered by data provided by Cboe LiveVol ® in both Power E*TRADE and the app.

in both Power E*TRADE and the app. The new LiveAction custom scanner tool allows traders to create their own custom scans on Power E*TRADE for either options or equities from a menu of over 120+ criteria ranging from unusual activity, volatility, and more.

The redesigned Allocation & Risk page gives investors a powerful and easy-to-understand snapshot of overall risks to their portfolios—clients can stress test against extreme market downturns and receive a risk grade mapped against three investing profiles.

E*TRADE’s new Sustainable Investing content hub allows investors to explore ways to align investments with their values and gain sustainable investing insights. E*TRADE also introduced a Socially Responsible mutual fund and ETF filter to its screeners.

On E*TRADE Mobile, the updated menu delivers an intuitive interface allowing clients to quickly and easily access popular features and functionalities. And Android users now have access to the same sleek features with the redesigned E*TRADE Mobile app.

1 OptionsHouse secured Best in Class Distinction for Options Trading seven years in a row before being acquired by E*TRADE.

