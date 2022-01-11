Ethisphere Acquires Ethics and Compliance Technology Provider informed360

Acquisition allows governance, ethics, and compliance leaders to combine Ethisphere’s program measurement, best practices, and expert guidance with the highly configurable workflow automation and data analytic tools of informed360

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ethisphere®, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, announced today the acquisition of informed360, a leading technology and software company that enables governance, ethics, and compliance leaders to use a single platform to effectively manage programs, automate workflows, analyze data, and turn insights and guidance into actionable plans. informed360’s founders, Andrew Neblett and Brian Beeghly, will join Ethisphere.

“Business integrity is central to not only meeting stakeholder expectations, but also to strong economic performance. Regulators also expect organizations to effectively manage programs and use analytics to ensure effectiveness. Companies turn to Ethisphere to understand leading practices through our unparalleled data, community, and expertise. informed360’s technology offers a way to ensure this guidance is effectively implemented and managed. It’s a powerful combination,” said Tim Erblich, CEO of Ethisphere.

“For many years, Uber has turned to Ethisphere to understand best practices based on the data of leading program practices and insights from their community of senior leaders. informed360’s easy-to-use software has enabled us to analyze our own data and map out workflows and action plans to implement improvements,” said Scott Schools, Chief Compliance and Ethics Office at Uber. “Bringing these two companies together has the potential to provide even greater ways for ethics and compliance teams to align to and implement best-in-class programs.”

“We are delighted to be joining Ethisphere. As an early investor in informed360, the team at Ethisphere understands the power of our solutions for ethics and compliance leaders seeking to better manage programs,” stated Andrew Neblett, CEO of informed360. “informed360 will also benefit from Ethisphere’s expertise to make enhancements to our solutions and share them with a broader range of global companies.”

As a combined company, Ethisphere and informed360 will offer a full lifecycle approach to enable ethics and compliance teams to continually improve program maturity. Clients will be able to better understand best practices through Ethisphere’s program assessment expertise and unparalleled dataset that features the ethics and compliance program practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® and ethical culture survey results of more than 1.5 million employees. The informed360 technology offers a way to manage programs, analyze diverse data sources, and define workflows and action plans. It also enables effective implementation by providing access to best practice templates and real-time data.

Learn more from informed360 – Ethisphere experts in an upcoming 1/25 webinar titled Turning Ethics and Compliance Insights into Action. Register at Ethisphere.com/events

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. Learn more about Ethisphere by visiting http://www.ethisphere.com.

About informed360

informed360 was created by experienced compliance and technology professionals to address the increasing expectations and requirements of today’s ethics and compliance programs. The company delivers data-driven cloud-based technology solutions in a flexible and intuitive platform for simplifying ethics and compliance programs. The platform’s device-friendly design aligns core compliance program activities and third-party interfaces with the common elements of an effective program. The result is an advanced technology solution that provides organizations with greater program visibility, increased productivity, and measurable performance.

