Ethernity to Release Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott ‘214’ NFT and Metaverse Wearables Collection

Ethernity’s latest in the series of releases with the star quarterback and running back duo features exclusive Metaverse collectibles

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ethernity is excited to announce a set of limited-edition NFT and Metaverse wearable collectibles featuring superstar teammates Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys. This exclusive collection marks the team’s entrance into this season’s playoffs, with Dak and Zeke pushing their team ahead towards their ultimate goal, a championship title. The collection will drop at 12 p.m. EST on January 15 and is available to purchase for 72 hours.

Dak and Zeke’s continuing partnership with Ethernity is taking on an even bigger stature. Their follow-up NFT collection, dubbed “214,” is highlighted by Ethernity’s game-changing release of NFT Wearables for the pair. The collection features premium “Wearable NFT” jerseys designed for the Metaverse, ensuring the pair’s legacy will be forever linked to the blockchain. Three versions align to make this wearable NFT interoperable on buyers’ avatars across Sandbox, Decenterland and Unreal Engine.

Ethernity is known for releasing authenticated, limited-edition NFT collections that strike a chord with a global audience. The first Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott collection, released in mid-2021, showcased first-of-its-kind interactive NFTs, changing styles according to real player performances. Included in the upcoming drop is a series of “unlockables” – physical goods and experiences that Ethernity is known to feature across all of its drops – bridging the physical and digital worlds that blockchain continues to unlock.

The “214” collection marks another crucial milestone for both Ethernity and the NFT industry at large. By creating metaverse-based wearables and NFT collectibles to commemorate such a prominent moment in their careers, future generations will be able to relive Dak and Zeke performing at their best.

About Ethernity

Ethernity is the groundbreaking authenticated NFT project that auctions verified artwork featuring the top artists and stars from sports, music, film, gaming, tech, history and entertainment. Each of these digital artworks is represented as a non-fungible token (NFT). The pieces feature well-known public figures, and a portion of all funds raised from the endeavor will be donated to charitable causes. Ethernity combines the utility of DeFi and merges it with NFTs to create an exclusive pipeline to rare, collectible content from notable figures and well-established digital artists.

