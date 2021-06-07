Ethernet Alliance Touts Range of Simultaneous Advances for Global High-Speed Ethernet Community

Even as 100 Gb/s building blocks are extended, technology’s next-generation capabilities for 400 Gb/s Ethernet and beyond are being defined

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#100G–The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today reviewed the progress of recent standards activities with profound implications for the global high-speed Ethernet community. Web-scale data centers and varied service providers are among the users who stand to be most strongly impacted by the simultaneous advances:

Work of the IEEE 802.3 Beyond 400Gb/s Ethernet Study Group is underway, exploring objectives for initiating a new IEEE project to standardize capabilities exceeding today’s maximum Ethernet data rate of 400 Gb/s. Market potential and both economic and technical feasibility are among the concerns that are under consideration by the study group.

“It is gratifying to see so many of the innovations that were discussed and explored in the Technology Exploration Forum (TEF) 2021 and other Ethernet Alliance collaborative events now coming to fruition in concrete standards activities,” said Peter Jones, chair, Ethernet Alliance, and distinguished engineer, Cisco Systems, Inc. “Ethernet’s 100 Gb/s building blocks are being extended, and, at the same time, we are starting to look at higher speeds beyond 400 Gb/s and putting into place the new technology building blocks. We’re excited by all of the work that’s progressing and being completed.”

About the Ethernet Alliance

The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and component vendors, industry experts, and university and government professionals who are committed to the continued success and expansion of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education. The organization’s plans for 2021 may be found on the Events page of its website.

