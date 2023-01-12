ETHDenver’s #BUIDLathon and Community-Owned Innovation Festival Returns in February 2023

Free, community-funded event is an incubator and launchpad for blockchain projects

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ETHDenver, the world’s largest and longest running annual Ethereum event, is returning in February 2023 to Denver, cementing the Rocky Mountain region and the State of Colorado as a thriving hub of Ethereum and blockchain innovation.

The free-to-attend event kicks off with its #BUIDLWeek from February 24 to March 1st with workshops and events for #BUIDLers, including developers and creators, to connect with sponsors and other #BUIDLers, learn new tools and skills, and prepare for the ETHDenver #BUIDLathon. Following #BUIDLWeek, ETHDenver’s main event takes place March 2nd through 5th featuring its #BUIDLathon and Innovation Festival that focuses on education, community, and #BUIDLing.

“ETHDenver is about bringing diverse creativity around a common purpose and aims to propel the global blockchain ecosystem into the future,” said John Paller, founder and executive steward of ETHDenver. “Our artistic, community-driven festival is unlike any other event in the space because there is no cost for attendees, creating an accessible immersive and educational experience for anyone interested in participating. We welcome anyone that is interested in ideating and #BUIDLing towards a decentralized future to join us to get started or continue in their journey.”

The Innovation Festival features panels and talks with top blockchain influencers and experts on the latest trends in decentralization and all things blockchain. Speakers will include Vitalik Buterin, founder/creator of Ethereum; Jared Polis, Governor of Colorado; Kimbal Musk, founder of Big Green DAO, a non-profit led philanthropic DAO; Marguerite “coin_artist” deCourcelle, CEO of Blockade Games, an indie studio with a focus on AI/blockchain-based video games; and more. The Innovation Festival also includes technical workshops, art installations, live music, networking events, an expo area, lounges, and more. Staying true to one of its core values of accessibility, ETHDenver offers free childcare and complimentary food trucks for attendees.

The community participating in ETHDenver’s #BUIDLathon shows up to contribute to the global blockchain ecosystem, whether by #BUIDLing decentralized applications (dApps), contributing to or starting infrastructure level projects, writing documentation, designing UI/UX, or creating graphics. The thousands of #BUIDLathon participants will compete for over $2 million in bounties and prizes and potentially be invited to the Bufficorn Ventures Incubator; SporkDAO’s community investment fund. Startup founders attending ETHDenver are encouraged to apply for the BuffiTank Pitchfest, where winners may become Bufficorn Ventures portfolio companies.

Last year, ETHDenver gathered more than 9k in-person attendees from 110 countries on six different continents. This year, it is expected to draw in an even larger crowd. Given the explosive growth of the event last year, it will now be held in a new, larger location downtown, in the National Western $SPORK Castle in the RiNo Art District.

Additional programming details and speakers to be released soon. For more information on ETHDenver, visit ethdenver.com.

ABOUT ETHDENVER:

ETHDenver is the world’s largest annual Web3 #BUIDLathon and Community Innovation Festival. The community that attends ETHDenver have one overarching goal: to contribute to the global blockchain ecosystem. Contributions can be made in many ways ranging from #BUIDLing decentralized applications to writing tutorials and white papers. The Festival provides mentors, resources and educational content to assist in teaching, connecting and expanding all attendees’ involvement in the space. Practicing what they preach since 2018, ETHDenver provides attendees with a futuristic experience by embedding Web3 tech experimentation throughout the event. See the full list of 2022 winners here.

Contacts

Wachsman



E: ETHDenverpress@wachsman.com