Eteros Launches The New Mobius M9 Sorter, Boasting Industry-leading Technology to Speed Sorting and Precise Sizing

Latest Mobius product will be assembled in company’s Las Vegas facility for U.S. cannabis customers

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Canadian-based Eteros Technologies, owner of Mobius Trimmer, the No. 1 brand of high-end cannabis and hemp processing equipment, today revealed its latest technological achievement, the M9 Sorter, featuring an industry-leading combination of features to ensure high-speed sorting and precise product sizing. The launch was announced at the company’s “Demo in the Desert” event held at the recently opened Eteros Las Vegas Facility, which will serve as the final assembly plant for the new product in the U.S. cannabis market.





“Cannabis cultivators and processors are always engaged in a constant battle to increase yields, reduce loss and ensure high quality is maintained during the trimming process,” said Aaron McKellar, CEO of Mobius Trimmer. “When sorting can handle more product in less time while increasing accuracy in sizing, a large part of the battle is won. The M9 Sorter is designed with this goal in mind, and incorporates a long list of features to get there.”

Features of the M9 include:

An industry-leading 9 sorting belts

An industry-leading 78” sorting zone for high-speed and precise sizing of product

A longer sorting table that leads to more accurate results

Every grading slot is longer, creating more opportunity for an accurate sort, and each grading partition is fully adjustable

All stainless steel construction

Sanitary construction for GMP workflows

Adjustable infeed hopper: tool -free adjustment and removal for feeding or conveyor infeed

-free adjustment and removal for feeding or conveyor infeed Reversible table for operation in either left or right outfeed configuration

Easy access for cleaning with safety interlocked end panels and rear door

7” HMI color controller

Accurately grades up to 200KG/HR

As with all Mobius products, the Mobius M9 features quick and tool-free removal of all belts and rollers for easy and safe cleaning. The new product announcement comes during a period of strong growth for Eteros, following the acquisition of California-based Triminator, a pioneer in harvesting equipment for professional growers of cannabis and hemp, and the opening of the company’s Las Vegas location earlier this year.

“We are so encouraged by the reception we have received in Las Vegas since opening our facility earlier this year,” McKellar said. “The ability to serve U.S. customers from our new home base in the desert is a dream come true. We look forward to the opportunity to serve more of the U.S. community.”

The Mobius and Triminator product lines combine to form the world’s largest manufacturer of cannabis and hemp harvesting and processing equipment. Eteros Technologies, parent company of the Mobius line, plans to retain Triminator employees and leadership, and the company said both brands will continue to operate independently. Working in synergy, each will marshal greater engineering, sales, training and support resources to offer customers the most comprehensive suite of processing solutions on the market. The acquisition also means that the full Canadian designed-and-built Mobius line and full U.S.-built Triminator product line will be stocked and available across North America.

About Eteros Technologies

Founded in 2016, Eteros Technologies is the parent company of Mobius and Triminator. The Canadian-based custom engineering, design and manufacturing firm has doubled sales year over year of the Mobius line since the launching its first product in 2018 through to its U.S. launch in 2020. Eteros Technologies has been serving the international market since 2019. For more information on the product lines, please visit www.mobiustrimmer.com and www.thetriminator.com.

Contacts

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Shawna Seldon McGregor at 917-971-7852 or shawna@themaverickpr.com.