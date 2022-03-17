ETC Group: Europe’s First Metaverse Thematic ETF Lists on London Stock Exchange

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ETC Group and HANetf are delighted to announce, through their partnership, ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (ticker: METR). The new Metaverse ETF lists today on the London Stock Exchange and will be passported for sale across Europe, making it Europe’s first metaverse ETF.

METR provides European investors access to this wide-scale and long-term investment opportunity megatrend. The ETF will track the Solactive ETC Group Global Metaverse Index. Solactive is a cutting-edge index provider that uses leading alternative data and methods such as Artificial Intelligence and state-of-the-art calculation engines to develop custom indexes.

While still in its infancy, the Metaverse has already attracted billions of dollars of investment, with the potential of $8.3 trillion total consumer expenditure in the US alone and a potential market size of $12 trillion globally – according to banks, Morgan Stanley1 and Goldman Sachs2.

METR will provide pure-play exposure to the Metaverse industry, composed of companies active in VR/AR, 3D graphics, semiconductors, high-speed wireless communications, online gaming, video streaming, blockchain technologies including NFTs and digital land, and connected cloud, file, and data storage.

This is the second thematic UCITS ETF from the ETC Group in collaboration with HANetf, following the ETC Group Digital Assets & Blockchain Equity UCITS ETF (ticker: KOIN). This ETF provides pure-play exposure to digital assets and blockchain ecosystem companies such as cryptocurrency miners and cryptocurrency trading and exchanges. ETC Group and HANetf have also previously worked together to launch 100% physically backed cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETCs) to Europe’s major exchanges.

Bradley Duke, Founder and Co-CEO of ETC Group said: “The Metaverse has been hard for investors to avoid. It has gone from an obscure, theoretical idea to being variously described as everything from the evolution of virtual reality to the next iteration of the internet. Our ETF will allow investors to gain exposure to this exciting investment opportunity.”

Hector McNeil, co-CEO and co-Founder of HANetf commented: “We are proud to have worked with ETC Group to provide another European market first, this time in the form of a Metaverse ETF. As Europe’s most extensive thematic ETF issuer, this is an exciting fund to add to our roster. Our partnership with ETC Group has had a great track record so far, with the launch of the Digital Assets & Blockchain Equity UCITS ETF and some of Europe’s most liquid and most successful crypto physically backed ETCs.”

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, stated: “Progressing technology and rising computation power are reshaping our daily lives. We are starting to see unimaginable worlds in virtual spaces, and the Metaverse is the next stage of this landscape. With our spirit of innovation, we aim at delivering the latest trends in investing to our clients and we are happy that ETC Group and HANetf share this mindset with us and launched such a cutting-edge product.”

-ENDS-

Product Information

Exchange Currency Ticker ISIN LSE USD METR IE000KDY10O3 LSE GBP METP IE000KDY10O3

When you trade ETFs your capital is at risk. The technology relating to the Metaverse is new and developing and the risks associated with digital assets may not fully emerge until the technology is widely used. Disclaimer: https://bit.ly/etcdisc

About ETC Group

ETC Group develops innovative digital asset-backed securities including BTCetc – ETC Group Physical Bitcoin (BTCE) and ETHetc – ETC Group Physical Ethereum (ZETH) which are listed on European exchanges including XETRA, Euronext, SIX, AQUIS UK and Wiener Börse. ETC Group launched the world’s first centrally cleared Bitcoin exchange traded product (ETP) in June 2020 on Deutsche Börse XETRA, Europe’s largest ETF trading venue. ETC Group is continuously working on expanding its suite of institutional-grade cryptocurrency backed ETPs, providing investors the opportunity to gain exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana and other popular digital assets on major European stock exchanges. ETC Group’s securities are marketed to professional investors by HANetf.

About HANetf

HANetf is an independent provider of UCITS ETFs, working with asset management companies to bring differentiated, modern and innovative exposures to European ETF investors. Via our white-label ETF platform, HANetf provides a complete operational, regulatory, distribution and marketing solution for asset managers to launch and manage UCITS ETFs.

1 https://www.morganstanley.com/ideas/global-stock-trends-2022

2 https://www.goldmansachs.com/insights/pages/gs-research/framing-the-future-of-web-3.0-metaverse-edition/report.pdf

Contacts

Jemma Lowman



Email: etc.group@clarity.global

Tel: 07720762459