Estrella Media Names Leading U.S. and Mexico News Executive Carlos Díaz Warns as Senior Vice President of News

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Estrella Media, a leading Spanish language multi-platform media content company, has announced that Carlos Díaz Warns has been appointed Senior Vice President of News. An established leader for newsgathering organizations in the U.S. and Mexico, Díaz will lead Estrella Media’s editorial vision for its national and local broadcast news for the EstrellaTV and Estrella News linear and digital networks. He will be based at Estrella Media’s headquarters in Burbank, CA.





“ With his extensive background as an innovator in leading-edge news and digital operations, Carlos’ proven record of advancing community-based coverage with cultural and ethical standards in news reporting will enhance our mission of widening audience engagement,” says Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP, Television Content, Estrella Media. “ Well-respected, knowledgeable, and forward-thinking, Carlos is the ideal person to expand Estrella Media’s position as a leading Spanish-language news content provider.”

Before his appointment at Estrella Media, Díaz was a long-time executive at Univision Communications, most recently as the Mexico Bureau Chief for the Univision Network news division. He also held the position of Bureau Chief of Interactive Media, and he launched Univision’s digital news operations in Mexico. Prior to Univision, he was the News Director at KLDO/KXOF in Laredo, Texas, and Multimedia General Vice Director for E.L. Universal C.P.N., Mexico’s largest newspaper. He is an alumnus of Ibero-American University in Mexico City, where he was a journalism major.

