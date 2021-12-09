Estrella Media Announces Addition of Three Independent Members to Its Board of Directors

#1 Producer of Spanish-Language Content adds All-Star Board Members to Accelerate Growth and Leadership Position

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Estrella Media, the #1 producer of Spanish-language content in the US and leading Spanish language multi-platform media company, has added three all-star independent members to its Board of Directors to help accelerate growth among the most important consumer segment in the US. Joining the board are Jacqueline Hernández, CEO and Co‑Founder of New Majority Ready, a multicultural marketing and strategy consulting company, and formerly Chief Marketing Officer of Hispanic Enterprises & Content at NBCUniversal and COO of Telemundo; Flavio Morales, EVP at Endemol Shine Latino and formerly SVP of Programming & Production at NBCUniversal Telemundo; and Michael Rubenstein, the Co-Founder and President of OpenStore and previously the President of AppNexus and Xandr and the Founder of DoubleClick Ad Exchange, which is now part of Google. They join board members from HPS Investment Partners, which manages investment funds that own Estrella Media, including Chairman of the Board Colbert Cannon and Daniel Zevnik, and Willem Mesdag, Founder and Managing Director of Red Mountain Capital. Also on the board is Peter Markham, CEO of Estrella Media.

“Estrella Media continues to innovate and extend its leadership in the Spanish language media ecosystem, and having an industry leading board helps to strengthen and grow the company as we transform how Hispanic consumers access content across all media platforms,” said Markham. “Having a diverse board of business leaders with deep knowledge of the U.S. Hispanic market, content, and audiences, as well as technology and finance, will help accelerate that growth.”

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content.

Estrella Media’s content studio feeds all its digital and linear media platforms, including: EstrellaTV, its national broadcast television network that is seen in over 40 million U.S. households on 17 owned or operated stations and over 30 affiliated stations, as well as through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms; Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform digital news network in the U.S.; and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S. In 2021, Estrella Media’s digital content surpassed one billion viewership minutes.

Estrella Media also owns and operates 16 radio stations and the Don Cheto Radio Network, airing on affiliated stations throughout the U.S., featuring one of the nation’s most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Estrella Media and to see company updates, please visit Estrella Media at estrellamedia.com, and follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc, and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.

