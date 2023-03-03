Estes Express Lines Selects Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud to Strengthen its Customer and Employee Experience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT) today announced that the Samsara Connected Operations™ Cloud was selected by Estes Express Lines, the largest privately-owned freight carrier in North America. Estes leverages Samsara to provide exceptional customer and employee experiences while improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of its operations.





Estes has delivered responsive freight solutions for nearly a century. Today, its customers are served by more than 22,000 employees, 9,600 tractors, 37,000 trailers, and 270 terminals. Real-time data from Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud helps Estes increase uptime, reduce costs, and achieve its goal to create a digital twin of its entire shipment lifecycle. With Samsara, Estes provides a higher degree of visibility to its customers while removing time-intensive paper-based processes for its drivers and operations staff.

“Providing customers a frictionless shipping experience comes down to having the right data. Samsara provides the increased visibility customers want and drivers with a better day-to-day since they spend less time on data entry and more on the work they love,” said Todd Florence, CIO of Estes. “What stood out was Samsara’s dedication to partnering, great employee feedback about ease of use, and the platform’s ability to integrate with our backend systems. We’re excited to use Samsara to take our customer and employee experience to a new level.”

At Estes, safety is a core value and is ingrained in everything it does. Estes plans to use insights gathered from Samsara AI Dash cams to coach drivers and improve driver safety. The company is also committed to being a good steward of the Earth and reducing its carbon footprint. As part of this pursuit, Estes will use Samsara to reduce its reliance on paper, move from preventative to predictive maintenance, and increase fuel economy across its fleet.

The value Samsara provides is in large part due to its ability to digitize and combine Estes’ assets into one unified platform. Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud breaks down silos to increase efficiency and can provide organizations with rapid ROI. Samsara has become the system of record for physical operations, helping customers run smarter, safer, and more efficient operations.

“It’s inspiring to see leaders like Estes turn to technology to revolutionize their operations and make a positive impact on both customers and employees,” said Stephen Franchetti, CIO of Samsara. “There’s such value to be had in developing a digital twin of your operations to improve supply chain visibility and customer experience. It’s an exciting time for Samsara to be working with Estes on their digital transformation.”

To learn more about how Samsara is digitizing the world of physical operations, visit https://www.samsara.com/.

About Estes Express Lines

Estes is the largest, privately owned freight carrier in North America. As an asset-based transportation provider with a global footprint, Estes always goes the extra mile to deliver reliable freight solutions and exceptional service that keep its customers coming back. Ethical and honest, with nearly a century of freight shipping expertise, Estes has worked through the decades to build a robust fleet and vast network of over 10,000 doors and 270 terminals nationwide. And the company’s comprehensive transportation solutions are backed by its continued investment in technology resources, as well as the support of more than 22,000 fiercely committed employees. Estes offers comprehensive freight shipping solutions, including Less Than Truckload (LTL), Volume and Truckload, Time Critical Guaranteed, Custom Shipping and Logistics, and Final Mile.

