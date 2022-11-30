Estancia Capital Partners Announces Strategic Investment in InvestorCOM

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Estancia Capital Partners announced today they completed a significant investment in InvestorCOM, a leading provider of software and tech-enabled compliance solutions to the asset and wealth management industry. The investment is intended to accelerate InvestorCOM’s continued expansion across North America and globally.

“We are excited to partner with Estancia on this next stage of our journey,” says David Reeve, Founder & CEO of InvestorCOM, “as we continue to grow our platform and expand our distribution. I am confident that our combined knowledge and resources will yield greater capabilities for our clients.” Mr. Reeve went on to say that “InvestorCOM’s experienced management team will remain in place and continue to support InvestorCOM’s strong client service model.”

“InvestorCOM has a legacy of providing compliant communications solutions. Estancia is pleased to partner with David and his leadership team to accelerate InvestorCOM’s growth trajectory, including its comprehensive solutions addressing Regulation Best Interest, often referred to as ‘Reg BI’, as well as PTE 2020-02 [Prohibited Transaction Exemption 2020-02],” says Takashi Moriuchi, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Estancia. “We spent considerable time listening to InvestorCOM’s management team and believe in their strategic vision to expand the firm’s software-enabled compliance platform. We look forward to partnering with InvestorCOM and providing strategic, operational and distribution value-added advice.”

InvestorCOM developed its compliance platform to support wealth management firms and advisors in meeting the best interest principles set out by securities regulators across North America. These capabilities include evaluating and monitoring the competitive health of a firm’s product offering, supporting advisor’s assessment of investment alternatives and ensuring all transactions are digitally captured and disclosed.

“Together with Estancia, we have even more opportunity to accelerate growth and innovation across our product suite,” explains Parham Nasseri, InvestorCOM’s Head of Product & Regulatory Strategy, whose team will continue to be integrally involved in driving the company forward. Mr. Nasseri also stated, “We believe that this transaction is a compelling opportunity for InvestorCOM to further augment and expand our client solutions, infrastructure, personnel, product development, and service models.”

DC Advisory served as exclusive financial advisor and Gowling WLG as legal counsel to InvestorCOM. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Stikeman Elliot LLP served as legal advisors to Estancia.

About InvestorCOM

InvestorCOM is a software-based provider of mission-critical regulatory compliance solutions to the asset and wealth management industry. The company’s customers include North America’s largest financial institutions and strategic wealthtech partners that distribute InvestorCOM technology to smaller customers. InvestorCOM currently offers nine products targeted for U.S. and Canadian markets. For more information, visit www.InvestorCOM.com, email info@investorcom.com or call 1-800-361-9494.

About Estancia

Estancia is a specialist private equity firm focused on lower-middle market investments in Institutional Quality Asset Management, Wealth Management, Capital Markets Structure and related Business Services and Technology firms. Estancia’s Principals have a history of partnering with management teams, providing capital to facilitate strategic development of portfolio companies including management buy-outs, private ownership/succession transitions and growth initiatives. InvestorCOM will represent Estancia’s sixth portfolio platform investment in Estancia Capital Partners Fund II, L.P. For more information, visit www.estanciapartners.com.

Contacts

Estancia



Takashi Moriuchi, Co-Founder and Managing Director



480-448-5002 (direct)



tmoriuchi@estanciapartners.com