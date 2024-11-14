ESS Tech, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Installed and Commissioned Second Energy Center
WILSONVILLE, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS, Inc.” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage systems (LDES) for commercial and utility-scale applications, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
“The core investment thesis for ESS remains as strong as ever – we have a massive and important emerging market opportunity in front of us, a top tier, forward-thinking customer base, and a differentiated, IP-protected, scalable technology tailor made to serve them. We continue to make strong progress on our key operational initiatives, but have faced challenges that have delayed our revenue ramp. Our Australian partner has had great success signing contracts with major utilities and securing funding to build a factory to help meet the high demand for long-duration energy storage in Queensland. However, delays in completion of this funding affected our ability to ship and recognize revenue in Q3 for units that were already built. We are receiving payments and are shipping units now so we are optimistic we will get this over the finish line in the fourth quarter and that, coupled with EC product shipments, should lead to $9 to $11 million in revenue for the year, leading to meaningful year-on-year growth,” said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS. “On the operational side, our first Energy Center for Portland General Electric has been operating with high reliability and availability and we successfully built and are testing our second EC product on the same site. We’ve been gleaning valuable insights from these units – from build to test to operation – to further improve our processes and design as we prepare for the ramp of our EC products. Optimized for larger scale deployments to meet the needs of the broader utility industry, our EC products can provide double the capacity of our Energy Warehouses with the same footprint. We continue to aggressively execute on our cost reduction activities as we scale our operations, efficiently manage our resources and drive to profitability.”
Recent Business Highlights
- On November 1, ESS executed the credit agreement with the Export-Import Bank of the United States, or EXIM, for the first $20 million tranche of the $50 million funding package previously announced, becoming the first energy storage manufacturer to be supported by the Make More in America Initiative of EXIM. This funding is long-term, low interest, and non-dilutive capital to finance expanding manufacturing capacity. For further details, see the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 5, 2024.
- We have built and installed the second Energy Center for Portland General Electric and are now in testing. Final hand-off to PGE is expected in Q4. We’ve started building and expect to start shipping our first commercial EC products in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- On August 23, 2024, ESS executed a 1-for-15 reverse split, following a listing notice from the NYSE received in March, bringing the Company back into compliance with the listing requirements and enabling continued operations as a publicly-listed company.
Conference Call Details
About ESS, Inc.
ESS Inc. (NYSE: GWH) is the leading manufacturer of long-duration iron flow energy storage solutions. ESS was established in 2011 with a mission to accelerate decarbonization safely and sustainably through longer lasting energy storage. Using easy-to-source iron, salt, and water, ESS iron flow technology enables energy security, reliability and resilience. We build flexible storage solutions that allow our customers to meet increasing energy demand without power disruptions and maximize the value potential of excess energy. For more information visit www.essinc.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this press release and the accompanying earnings call, the Company includes Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures that the Company uses to supplement its results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As required by the rules of the SEC, the Company has provided herein a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release and the accompanying earnings call to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP. The Company’s management believes Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance and are similar measures reported by publicly-listed U.S. companies, and regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors, and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. By providing these non-GAAP measures, the Company’s management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company’s profitability for the periods presented. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a substitute for net income/loss or any U.S. GAAP financial measure and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry. Further, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are not intended to be a substitute for GAAP Operating Expenses or any U.S. GAAP financial measure and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.
The Company defines and calculates Non-GAAP Gross Margin as sales price less direct labor, direct materials, and other direct costs and includes the benefits of the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit. The Company defines and calculates Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as GAAP Operating Expenses adjusted for stock-based compensation and other special items determined by management as they are not indicative of business operations. The Company defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest, other non-operating expense or income, (benefit) provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for stock-based compensation and other special items determined by management, including, but not limited to, fair value adjustments for certain financial liabilities associated with debt and equity transactions as they are not indicative of business operations.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ESS and its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intends”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “will” and “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s manufacturing plans, the Company’s order and sales pipeline, the Company’s ability to execute on orders, the Company’s ability to effectively manage costs, the Company’s relationship with its Australian partner and the development and commercialization of the EC product. These forward-looking statements are based on ESS’ current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on ESS. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication. There can be no assurance that the future developments affecting ESS will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond ESS’ control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, continuing supply chain issues; delays, disruptions, or quality control problems in the Company’s manufacturing operations; the Company’s ability to hire, train and retain an adequate number of manufacturing employees; issues related to the shipment and installation of the Company’s products; issues related to customer acceptance of the Company’s products; issues related to the Company’s partnerships with third parties; inflationary pressures; risk of loss of government funding for customer projects; issues related to raising additional capital; and the Company’s need to achieve significant cost reductions and business growth to achieve sustained, long-term profitability. Except as required by law, ESS is not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
ESS Tech, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
355
|
|
|
$
|
1,544
|
|
|
$
|
2,911
|
|
|
$
|
4,741
|
|
Revenue – related parties
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
534
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
359
|
|
|
|
1,545
|
|
|
|
3,445
|
|
|
$
|
4,744
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
12,741
|
|
|
|
10,183
|
|
|
|
35,615
|
|
|
|
10,183
|
|
Gross profit (loss)
|
|
|
(12,382
|
)
|
|
|
(8,638
|
)
|
|
|
(32,170
|
)
|
|
|
(5,439
|
)
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
2,684
|
|
|
|
1,609
|
|
|
|
9,066
|
|
|
|
38,790
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
2,529
|
|
|
|
2,056
|
|
|
|
7,274
|
|
|
|
5,648
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
6,087
|
|
|
|
5,831
|
|
|
|
17,791
|
|
|
|
16,963
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
11,300
|
|
|
|
9,496
|
|
|
|
34,131
|
|
|
|
61,401
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(23,682
|
)
|
|
|
(18,134
|
)
|
|
|
(66,301
|
)
|
|
|
(66,840
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income, net
|
|
|
807
|
|
|
|
1,155
|
|
|
|
3,097
|
|
|
|
3,737
|
|
Gain on revaluation of common stock warrant liabilities
|
|
|
343
|
|
|
|
344
|
|
|
|
459
|
|
|
|
917
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
738
|
|
Total other income, net
|
|
|
1,189
|
|
|
|
1,516
|
|
|
|
3,558
|
|
|
|
5,392
|
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(22,493
|
)
|
|
$
|
(16,618
|
)
|
|
$
|
(62,743
|
)
|
|
$
|
(61,448
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share – basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(1.90
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.59
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5.35
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5.93
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation – basic and diluted
|
|
|
11,814,580
|
|
|
|
10,471,738
|
|
|
|
11,722,378
|
|
|
|
10,358,503
|
|
ESS Tech, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
12,822
|
|
|
$
|
20,165
|
|
Restricted cash, current
|
|
906
|
|
|
|
1,373
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
413
|
|
|
|
1,990
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
42,292
|
|
|
|
87,899
|
|
Inventory
|
|
7,037
|
|
|
|
3,366
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
5,084
|
|
|
|
3,305
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
68,554
|
|
|
|
118,098
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
19,857
|
|
|
|
16,266
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
4,723
|
|
|
|
4,923
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
1,853
|
|
|
|
2,167
|
|
Restricted cash, non-current
|
|
947
|
|
|
|
945
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
763
|
|
|
|
833
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
96,697
|
|
|
$
|
143,232
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
10,937
|
|
|
$
|
2,755
|
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
10,178
|
|
|
|
10,755
|
|
Accrued product warranties
|
|
3,298
|
|
|
|
2,129
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
1,631
|
|
|
|
1,581
|
|
Deferred revenue, current
|
|
6,034
|
|
|
|
2,546
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
32,078
|
|
|
|
19,766
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
451
|
|
|
|
957
|
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,835
|
|
Deferred revenue, non-current – related parties
|
|
14,400
|
|
|
|
14,400
|
|
Common stock warrant liabilities
|
|
458
|
|
|
|
917
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
47,496
|
|
|
|
39,875
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 11,882,581 and 11,614,127 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
808,100
|
|
|
|
799,513
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(758,900
|
)
|
|
|
(696,157
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
49,201
|
|
|
|
103,357
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
96,697
|
|
|
$
|
143,232
|
|
ESS Tech, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(62,743
|
)
|
|
$
|
(61,448
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
3,302
|
|
|
|
3,187
|
|
Non-cash interest income
|
|
(2,094
|
)
|
|
|
(2,438
|
)
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
916
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
8,538
|
|
|
|
7,673
|
|
Inventory write-down and losses on noncancellable purchase commitments
|
|
5,170
|
|
|
|
11,422
|
|
Change in fair value of common stock warrant liabilities
|
|
(459
|
)
|
|
|
(917
|
)
|
Other non-cash (income) expenses, net
|
|
311
|
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
1,352
|
|
|
|
3,874
|
|
Inventory
|
|
(9,768
|
)
|
|
|
(13,132
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
(1,709
|
)
|
|
|
3,701
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
5,671
|
|
|
|
275
|
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
|
(219
|
)
|
|
|
(4,305
|
)
|
Accrued product warranties
|
|
1,169
|
|
|
|
993
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
(122
|
)
|
|
|
12,532
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(1,142
|
)
|
|
|
(1,050
|
)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(51,743
|
)
|
|
|
(38,751
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(3,823
|
)
|
|
|
(4,209
|
)
|
Maturities and purchases of short-term investments, net
|
|
47,709
|
|
|
|
20,208
|
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
|
43,886
|
|
|
|
15,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and common stock warrants, net of issuance costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
27,132
|
|
Payments on notes payable
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,733
|
)
|
Proceeds from stock options exercised
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
236
|
|
Proceeds from contributions to Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|
|
214
|
|
|
|
332
|
|
Repurchase of shares from employees for income tax withholding purposes
|
|
(245
|
)
|
|
|
(165
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(214
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
25,588
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(7,808
|
)
|
|
|
2,836
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
22,483
|
|
|
|
36,655
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
14,675
|
|
|
$
|
39,491
|
|
ESS Tech, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (continued)
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for operating leases included in cash used in operating activities
|
$
|
1,306
|
|
$
|
1,246
|
Non-cash investing and financing transactions:
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
2,844
|
|
|
747
|
Adjustment to right-of-use assets from lease modification
|
|
686
|
|
|
—
|
Common stock warrants issued for the acquisition of intangible assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,990
|
Transfers between inventory and property and equipment, net
|
|
1,051
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
12,822
|
|
$
|
37,173
|
Restricted cash, current
|
|
906
|
|
|
1,373
|
Restricted cash, non-current
|
|
947
|
|
|
945
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed statements of cash flows
|
$
|
14,675
|
|
$
|
39,491
|
ESS Tech, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Research and development
|
|
$
|
2,684
|
|
|
$
|
1,609
|
|
|
$
|
9,066
|
|
|
$
|
38,790
|
|
Less: stock-based compensation
|
|
|
(614
|
)
|
|
|
(278
|
)
|
|
|
(1,923
|
)
|
|
|
(2,401
|
)
|
Non-GAAP research and development
|
|
$
|
2,070
|
|
|
$
|
1,331
|
|
|
$
|
7,143
|
|
|
$
|
36,389
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
$
|
2,529
|
|
|
|
2,056
|
|
|
$
|
7,274
|
|
|
$
|
5,648
|
|
Less: stock-based compensation
|
|
|
(209
|
)
|
|
|
(211
|
)
|
|
|
(467
|
)
|
|
|
(526
|
)
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|
|
$
|
2,320
|
|
|
$
|
1,845
|
|
|
$
|
6,807
|
|
|
$
|
5,122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
$
|
6,087
|
|
|
$
|
5,831
|
|
|
$
|
17,791
|
|
|
$
|
16,963
|
|
Less: stock-based compensation
|
|
|
(1,306
|
)
|
|
|
(1,522
|
)
|
|
|
(4,280
|
)
|
|
|
(3,868
|
)
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative
|
|
$
|
4,781
|
|
|
$
|
4,309
|
|
|
$
|
13,511
|
|
|
$
|
13,095
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
$
|
11,300
|
|
|
$
|
9,496
|
|
|
$
|
34,131
|
|
|
$
|
61,401
|
|
Less: stock-based compensation
|
|
|
(2,129
|
)
|
|
|
(2,011
|
)
|
|
|
(6,670
|
)
|
|
|
(6,795
|
)
|
Non-GAAP total operating expenses
|
|
$
|
9,171
|
|
|
$
|
7,485
|
|
|
$
|
27,461
|
|
|
$
|
54,606
|
|
ESS Tech, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(22,493
|
)
|
|
$
|
(16,618
|
)
|
|
$
|
(62,743
|
)
|
|
$
|
(61,448
|
)
|
Interest income, net
|
|
|
(807
|
)
|
|
|
(1,155
|
)
|
|
|
(3,097
|
)
|
|
|
(3,737
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
2,658
|
|
|
|
2,889
|
|
|
|
8,538
|
|
|
|
7,673
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
781
|
|
|
|
1,082
|
|
|
|
3,302
|
|
|
|
3,187
|
|
Gain on revaluation of common stock warrant liabilities
|
|
|
(343
|
)
|
|
|
(344
|
)
|
|
|
(459
|
)
|
|
|
(917
|
)
|
Environmental, Health & Safety compliance estimate
|
|
|
390
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
390
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Financing costs
|
|
|
983
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
983
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(738
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(18,870
|
)
|
|
$
|
(14,163
|
)
|
|
$
|
(53,088
|
)
|
|
$
|
(55,980
|
)
