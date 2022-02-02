Home Business Wire ESS Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference...
Business Wire

ESS Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

di Business Wire

WILSONVILLE, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS Inc.”) (NYSE:GWH), a U.S. manufacturer of long-duration batteries for utility-scale and commercial energy storage applications, announced today that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss financial results for its fourth quarter and full year of 2021 ended December 31, 2021.

The news release announcing the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be disseminated on February 24, 2022 after the market closes.

Interested parties may join the conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 24, 2022 via telephone by calling (844) 200-6205 in the U.S., or for international callers, by calling (646) 904-5544 and entering conference ID 994302. A telephone replay will be available until March 3, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 in the U.S., or for international callers, (929) 458-6194 with conference ID 867508. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on ESS’ Investor Relations website at http://investors.essinc.com/.

A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investors.essinc.com/.

About ESS, Inc.

ESS Inc. (NYSE: GWH) designs, builds and deploys environmentally sustainable, low-cost, iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications requiring from 4 to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity. The Energy Warehouse™ and Energy Center™ use earth-abundant iron, salt, and water for the electrolyte, resulting in an environmentally benign, long-life energy storage solution for the world’s renewable energy infrastructure. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, utilities, and commercial and industrial facility owners to make the transition to more flexible, non-lithium-ion storage that is better suited for the grid and the environment. For more information, visit www.essinc.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Erik Bylin

investors@essinc.com

Media:
Gene Hunt

Trevi Communications, Inc.

978-750-0333 x.101

gene@trevicomm.com

Articoli correlati

Syniverse Successfully Completes Syndication of $1.165 Bn Debt Refinancing

Business Wire Business Wire -
Refinancing to Enhance Financial Flexibility and Support Growth New Term Loan Carries Higher Ratings and Lower Interest Rate while Extending...
Continua a leggere

Asana to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced today that it will...
Continua a leggere

Procore Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Syniverse Successfully Completes Syndication of $1.165 Bn Debt Refinancing

Business Wire