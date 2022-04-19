Home Business Wire ESS Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
Business Wire

ESS Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

di Business Wire

WILSONVILLE, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS Inc.”) (NYSE:GWH), a U.S. manufacturer of long-duration batteries for utility-scale and commercial energy storage applications, announced today that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss financial results for its first quarter 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

The news release announcing the first quarter 2022 financial results will be disseminated on May 12, 2022 after the market closes.

Interested parties may join the conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 12, 2022 via telephone by calling (844) 200-6205 in the U.S., or for international callers, by calling (646) 904-5544 and entering conference ID 675891. A telephone replay will be available until May 19, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 in the U.S., or for international callers, (929) 458-6194 with conference ID 679229. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on ESS’ Investor Relations website at http://investors.essinc.com/.

A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investors.essinc.com/.

About ESS Inc.

ESS Inc. (NYSE: GWH) designs, builds and deploys environmentally sustainable, low-cost, iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications requiring from 4 to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity. The Energy Warehouse™ and Energy Center™ use earth-abundant iron, salt, and water for the electrolyte, resulting in an environmentally benign, long-life energy storage solution for the world’s renewable energy infrastructure. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, utilities, and commercial and industrial facility owners to make the transition to more flexible non-lithium-ion storage that is better suited for the grid and the environment. For more information, visit www.essinc.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Erik Bylin

investors@essinc.com

Media:
Gene Hunt

Trevi Communications, Inc.

978-750-0333 x.101

gene@trevicomm.com

Articoli correlati

MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced it will report its...
Continua a leggere

Coinbase Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Remote-First-Company/SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today that it will publish its first quarter 2022 shareholder...
Continua a leggere

Ligand to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 4

Business Wire Business Wire -
EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#earnings--Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) will report first quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for First Quarter 2022 Financial...

Business Wire