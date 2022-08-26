ESS Inc. Announces Leadership Team Expansion

Vince Canino joins as COO, finance team continues to evolve

WILSONVILLE, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWH #batteries–ESS Inc. (NYSE:GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications, today announced changes to its executive leadership team.

Vince Canino has been named Chief Operating Officer, adding significant depth to ESS leadership as the Company continues its global expansion. Canino most recently served as CEO and President of the Smardt Chiller Group, having led a global operations team across five continents with responsibility for double-digit growth, M&A activities and significant product line expansions. Smardt is the global leader in oil-free chillers which provide significant reductions to GHG emissions in the commercial HVAC space.

Prior to Smardt Chiller, Canino held senior leadership positions at Trane Commercial Systems (a division of Ingersoll Rand), where he most notably launched a renewable energy solutions business, as well as DG Energy Solutions and General Electric Corporation.

“We are delighted to have Vince join the leadership team at ESS,” said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS. “His proven experience driving performance in high-growth operating environments is a great fit for ESS’s mission to build world-class operations in a large and fast growing market.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to become part of a company like ESS as it embarks on this important phase of growth that will lead the way in making significant contributions to the world’s energy transformation journey,” said Canino. “ESS is on a mission to help decarbonize the energy system with safe, long-life solutions that are meeting a market need at a critical time. I am thrilled to be part of such a strong and talented team.”

ESS also announced that Jeff Bodner, Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), has announced his resignation to pursue another opportunity. “ESS is a great organization on an important mission,” said Bodner. “It has been a fantastic experience and I wish everyone at ESS the best of luck as they continue to grow.”

“Jeff has been a great contributor to ESS and we wish him only the best in his new role,” said Amir Moftakhar, CFO at ESS. “We are fortunate to have a deep accounting team and we look forward to continuing to help drive the growth of the Company.”

Mr. Bodner will remain with ESS until mid-September and has agreed to support the transition in whatever capacity is required.

About ESS, Inc.



At ESS (NYSE: GWH), our mission is to accelerate global decarbonization by providing safe, sustainable, long-duration energy storage that powers people, communities and businesses with clean, renewable energy anytime and anywhere it’s needed. As more renewable energy is added to the grid, long- duration energy storage is essential to providing the reliability and resiliency we need when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing.

Our technology uses earth-abundant iron, salt and water to deliver environmentally safe solutions capable of providing up to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, independent power producers, utilities and other large energy users to deploy reliable, sustainable long-duration energy storage solutions. For more information visit www.essinc.com.

