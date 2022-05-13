ESS Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Expanded Company Operations to European Market

WILSONVILLE, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS, Inc.” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GWH), a U.S. manufacturer of long-duration batteries for utility-scale and commercial energy storage applications, today announced financial results for its first quarter of 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

“Our team continued to make substantial operational strides in the first quarter. We worked through supply chain challenges and have made significant headway in our efforts to diversify our supplier partnerships and secure component supplies. With this we expect to deliver on our production schedule and remain on track to ship 40 to 50 Energy Warehouses this year. We continue to make progress ramping our manufacturing operations to increase capacity while reducing unit costs. Our second semi-automated line was delivered in the quarter and we continued to execute on our design-for-manufacturability cost reductions. Although unanticipated challenges limited our ability to recognize revenue in the quarter, we believe our efforts to manage costs while maximizing production output are paying dividends,” said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS. “I’m proud of our team for having navigated the industry-wide supply chain challenges. Our pipeline and backlog remain robust as countries around the world pull up their timeline for renewable energy generation mandates and the value proposition of our iron flow battery is stronger than ever.”

Recent Business Highlights

Received delivery of our second semi-automated manufacturing line in the first quarter.

On March 16, 2022, ESS announced market expansion in Europe to meet strong demand in the region for the Company’s long-duration energy storage solutions. ESS is scheduled to begin European deployment of its long-duration batteries during the second half of 2022. This market expansion includes the appointment of Alan Greenshields as Director of Europe, to oversee customer adoption and deployment of the Company’s LDES solutions. Greenshields brings over 25 years of experience to ESS in senior executive roles and has held several board-level positions at battery technology companies.

Conference Call Details

About ESS, Inc.

ESS Inc. (NYSE: GWH) designs, builds and deploys environmentally sustainable, low-cost, iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications requiring from 4 to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity. The Energy Warehouse™ and Energy Center™ use earth-abundant iron, salt, and water for the electrolyte, resulting in an environmentally benign, long-life energy storage solution for the world’s renewable energy infrastructure. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, utilities, and commercial and industrial facility owners to make the transition to more flexible non-lithium-ion storage that is better suited for the grid and the environment. For more information, visit www.essinc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, the Company includes Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures that the Company uses to supplement its results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Company has provided herein a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP. The Company’s management believes Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance and are similar measures reported by publicly-listed U.S. companies, and regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors, and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. By providing these non-GAAP measures, the Company’s management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company’s profitability for the periods presented. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a substitute for net income/loss or any U.S. GAAP financial measure and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry. Further, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are not intended to be a substitute for GAAP Operating Expenses or any U.S. GAAP financial measure and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

The Company defines and calculates Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as GAAP Operating Expenses adjusted for stock-based compensation and other special items determined by management as they are not indicative of business operations. The Company defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest, other non-operating expense or income, (benefit) provision for income taxes, and depreciation, and further adjusted for stock-based compensation and other special items determined by management, including, but not limited to, fair value adjustments for certain financial liabilities associated with debt and equity transactions as they are not indicative of business operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ESS and its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intends”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s manufacturing plans, the Company’s order and sales pipeline, the Company’s ability to execute on orders and the Company’s ability to effectively manage costs. These forward-looking statements are based on ESS’ current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on ESS. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication. There can be no assurance that the future developments affecting ESS will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond ESS control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, continuing supply chain issues; delays, disruptions, or quality control problems in the Company’s manufacturing operations; the Company’s ability to hire, train and retain an adequate number of manufacturing employees; issues related to the shipment and installation of the Company’s products; issues related to customer acceptance of the Company’s products; and the Company’s need to achieve significant business growth to achieve sustained, long-term profitability. Except as required by law, ESS is not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ESS Tech, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating expenses Research and development $ 12,898 $ 5,652 Sales and marketing 1,501 512 General and administrative 7,789 2,120 Total operating expenses 22,188 8,284 Loss from operations (22,188 ) (8,284 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (29 ) (57 ) Gain (loss) on revaluation of warrant liabilities 15,664 (8,426 ) Gain (loss) on revaluation of derivative liabilities — (138,141 ) Gain on revaluation of earnout liabilities 840 — Other income (expense), net 4 (10 ) Total other income (expense) 16,479 (146,634 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss to common stockholders $ (5,709 ) $ (154,918 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (2.51 ) Weighted average shares used in per share calculation – basic and diluted 151,683,819 61,693,067

ESS Tech, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except share data) March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 212,331 $ 238,940 Restricted cash, current 1,167 1,217 Accounts receivable, net 2,928 517 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,406 4,844 Total current assets 220,832 245,518 Property and equipment, net 10,056 4,501 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,260 — Restricted cash, non-current 75 75 Other non-current assets 261 105 Total assets $ 235,484 $ 250,199 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,745 $ 1,572 Accrued and other current liabilities 6,615 6,487 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,310 — Deferred revenue 6,859 3,663 Notes payable, current 1,817 1,900 Total current liabilities 18,346 13,622 Notes payable, non-current 1,483 1,869 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 3,612 — Earnout warrant liabilities 636 1,476 Public warrant liabilities 8,042 18,666 Private warrant liabilities 3,815 8,855 Other non-current liabilities 101 552 Total liabilities 36,035 45,040 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 152,606,563 and 151,839,058 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 745,752 745,753 Accumulated deficit (546,319 ) (540,610 ) Total stockholders’ equity 199,449 205,159 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 235,484 $ 250,199

ESS Tech, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months



Ended March 31, 2022 Research and development $ 12,898 Less: stock-based compensation (587 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 12,311 Sales and marketing $ 1,501 Less: stock-based compensation (54 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 1,447 General and administrative $ 7,789 Less: stock-based compensation (2,119 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 5,670 Total operating expenses $ 22,188 Less: stock-based compensation (2,760 ) Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 19,428

ESS Tech, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months



Ended March 31, 2022 Net loss $ (5,709 ) Interest expense, net 29 Stock-based compensation 2,760 Depreciation 196 Gain on revaluation of warrant liabilities (15,664 ) Gain on revaluation of earnout liabilities (840 ) Other income (expense), net (4 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (19,232 )

