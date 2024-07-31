Esri Releases New Book to Help Young Readers Develop Geography Skills

The Locators: Adventure in Oceania Is a Hands-On Experience for Budding Map Enthusiasts

The Locators: Adventure in Oceania follows two children, Lucy and Oliver, and their pet, Moe the Parrot, as they solve problems using maps, technology, and spatial thinking. After their adventure in South America, the trio arrive in Oceania determined to address challenges using a geographic approach—from finding and growing healthy coral on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef to rescuing unique species in danger from wildfire in New South Wales. Readers embark on adventures with the team including going on ocean scuba dives, exploring a wombat’s burrow, and following a pod of whales.

Using maps and clues, readers help the Locators at each step of their journey by completing the illustrated activities in every chapter. Written by Esri’s Kyle Bauer, Colleen Conner, and Wesley Jones, the book encourages critical and spatial thinking while also reinforcing reading comprehension and vocabulary.

The Locators is ideal for children aged 8–11 years who love exploring geography and the world around them, and is filled with fun; full-color illustrations; activities; and facts about endangered species, habitats, and more.

The Locators: Adventure in Oceania is available in print (ISBN: 978158947567, 120 pages, US$19.99) and as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589487574, US$19.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

