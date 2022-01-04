Esri Releases New Book on Improving a Map’s Aesthetics

Guide Shows GIS Professionals How to Use Adobe Illustrator with ArcGIS Pro

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maps offer inherently visual ways to tell stories about information and geography. As such, they have unlimited potential to draw their audience in if they are well-designed in terms of aesthetics. That is why Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, is publishing Mapping by Design: A Guide to ArcGIS Maps for Adobe Creative Cloud.

Cartographers and designers alike can benefit from creating visual and geospatial stories that blend map science and map design. Mapping by Design: A Guide to ArcGIS Maps for Adobe Creative Cloud is the guidebook for making effective maps using ArcGIS Maps for Adobe Creative Cloud, the mapping extension that connects Adobe Illustrator to the power of ArcGIS, Esri’s geospatial software suite.

Readers learn how to create compelling visual stories with maps following comprehensive tutorials designed to navigate them through common mapmaking workflows. Lessons also cover the user interface components of Maps for Adobe Creative Cloud, common workflows for creating maps, ways to perform custom geoanalyses, and the use of automated custom symbology and map elements.

By connecting Illustrator to ArcGIS Online, Esri’s Adobe extension gives designers the power to create maps by providing easy access to authoritative digital maps and map layers. In Maps for Adobe Creative Cloud, this seamless connection means that users can add these digital map layers; perform many map enhancements and geoanalytical functions; and then download maps as well-organized, ready-to-design files in Illustrator. Further, Maps for Adobe Creative Cloud allows ArcGIS Pro users to open their maps and layouts in Illustrator and continue adding and analyzing map data and layers.

Mapping by Design: A Guide to ArcGIS Maps for Adobe Creative Cloud is available in print (ISBN: 9781589486041, 225 pages, US$59.99) and as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589486058, US$59.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

