Esri Releases New Book for Readers with Little to No Experience With ArcGIS Online

“Top 20 Essential Skills for ArcGIS Online” Makes Creating Interactive Web Maps Easier Than Ever

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of “Top 20 Essential Skills for ArcGIS Online,” a step-by-step guide through the process of creating maps that simplify location data and unlock spatial insights. In just a few clicks, users will know how to publish professional web maps that use smart, data-driven mapping styles and powerful analysis tools. Bite-sized chapters demonstrate how to create layers, build web maps, and showcase location data in professional visualizations. The book includes:





Easy-to-understand, step-by-step tutorials

Simple instructions with accompanying screenshots

Resources that provide readers with self-paced learning opportunities

Smart mapping, blend modes, effects, setting visibility ranges, and other cartography techniques

Walk-throughs of ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World, ArcGIS Notebooks, charts, forms, and data pipelines

How to share web maps with the world

“Top 20 Essential Skills for ArcGIS Online” is perfect for students looking for a comprehensive guide to follow from beginning to end, professionals looking to learn specific skills, or those who want a single, reliable, comprehensive resource for learning how to create web maps.

The book is written by Craig Carpenter, a senior product engineering writer on the Esri Press books team, who helps to develop and improve ways of learning GIS; Jian Lange, a principal product manager at Esri who is responsible for various aspects of ArcGIS spatial analysis products including business planning, road maps, requirements, and management; and Bern Szukalski, a corporate technology evangelist and advocate at Esri who focuses on ways to broaden access to geographic information and help users succeed with the ArcGIS system.

“Top 20 Essential Skills for ArcGIS Online“ is available in paperback (ISBN: 9781589487802, US$49.99) and as an e-book (ISBN: 9781589487819, US $49.99). This book can be purchased from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2024 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

Contacts

Jo Ann Pruchniewski



Public Relations, Esri



Mobile: 301-693-2643



Email: jpruchniewski@esri.com