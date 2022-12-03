Esri Named a Leader in 2022 Climate Risk Analytics Report by Independent Research Firm

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Organizations are using modern geographic information system (GIS) technology to better understand the risks presented by climate change and take action. With GIS-driven mapping, analytics, and visualization, leaders can weigh the costs and benefits of plans, mitigate climate-related damage to assets, and make sustainable decisions despite an unpredictable planet. Esri—the global leader in GIS used by many Fortune 500 companies and governments worldwide to improve these sustainability practices—has been recognized by independent research firm Forrester in its report, The Forrester New Wave™: Climate Risk Analytics, Q4 2022.

In the report, authored by principal analyst Renee Murphy, Esri received a differentiated rating, the highest score possible, in nine out of ten criteria, including “Advanced Data Processing,” “Visualization,” and “Threat Modeling.”

The Forrester report says Esri “offers leading data visualization and advanced processing capabilities,” and that “Esri’s platform acts as a bridge between the weather data providers (NASA, NCAR, NOAA, etc.) and business operations.” The report notes, “If you have physical assets that could be threatened by climate, Esri can bring the data and processes to bear to target operational resiliency opportunities.”

“We think Forrester’s recognition demonstrates Esri’s longstanding commitment in support of our users protecting the environment while building resilient organizations,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. “As the effects of climate change accelerate and intensify, it is more important than ever for leaders to take a geographic approach to this fundamentally global issue. It is part of our mission to contribute to their ability to meet the challenges of sustainability with the best technological resources.”

“The effects of climate change are spatial in nature and clearly visible as they unfold before us around the world,” said Dawn Wright, chief scientist of Esri. “Mapping and analytics are becoming crucial for understanding the risks that these threats pose, especially given their associations with specific locations. We are happy to provide these tools in global efforts to mitigate climate risk.”

To learn more, visit esri.com/en-us/about/climate-change/overview.

