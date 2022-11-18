Esri Announces First-Round Winners of Small Nonprofit Organization Grant Initiative

Small Nonprofit Organizations Will Have Access to GIS Technology, Training, and Community Networking Resources

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leaders at nonprofit organizations and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) must constantly balance priorities to identify communities of need, allocate resources, communicate purpose, improve advocacy, and increase overall impact and efficiency. The organizations that plan, measure, and manage their programs and operations effectively, do so by taking a geographic approach. To help nonprofit organizations advance their missions, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, provides software and resources—enabling them to achieve measurable impact, engage with communities, and advocate for their causes—through its Nonprofit Organization Program. As part of this program, small nonprofit organizations based in the US can apply for a grant that provides geographic information system (GIS) tools and training.

This year, Esri is proud to announce the first round of winners for the 2022 Small Nonprofit Organization Grant Initiative. Awarded to 150 US-based and international nonprofit organizations, the grant calls for applications from nonprofit organizations registered as a 501(c)(3) with 25 or fewer employees in fields such as civic and humanitarian efforts, arts and culture, civil rights, community development, conservation, food security, social justice, economic advancement, and support for humans in crisis.

The goal of Esri’s Small Nonprofit Organization Grant Initiative is to introduce GIS as a tool to help nonprofit organizations become more data driven, identify opportunities for connecting with donors and volunteers, and communicate their mission and success more effectively. Along with assisting small nonprofit organizations that would benefit from implementing GIS software, the initiative’s goal is also to introduce them to larger academic, commercial, and government communities.

While many of the grant winners support conservation, community development, social justice, and food security, the opportunity is open to small 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that support all industries.

The first-round winners will receive GIS software during the first quarter of 2023. Applicants not listed remain eligible to be included in the second round of winners in February 2023, and an additional application is not required.

Explore a list of the first-round winners of Esri’s Small Nonprofit Organization Grant Initiative.

