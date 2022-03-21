Espressive and Ivanti Partner to Deliver AI-based Digital Assistants Through the Ivanti Neurons Platform

Next Gen Virtual Agent from Espressive Integrates with Ivanti Neurons for ITSM to Improve Employee Experience Across IT and Every Line of Business through Ivanti Neurons Digital Assistant

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Espressive, the pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprise service management (ESM), today announced a partnership with Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that empowers organizations to discover, manage, secure, and service from cloud to edge. The recently announced Ivanti Neurons Digital Assistant is an AI-powered virtual support agent powered by Espressive Barista that enables Ivanti customers and partners to automatically and instantly resolve up to 76% of employee questions, deploy in as little as six weeks with an ROI on day 1, and recoup 1.2 weeks of productivity per employee per year. The addition of Ivanti Neurons Digital Assistant to Ivanti’s service management provides automated resolution of employee questions, issues, and help desk requests and brings the kind of self-service experience employees have come to expect from their consumer lives.

“Conversational AI-based digital assistants are a must-have for organizations as they continue to support an increasingly dispersed workforce,” said Nayaki Nayyar, President and Chief Product Officer, Ivanti. “We are thrilled to team with Espressive to bring consumer-grade experiences into the Everywhere Workplace through our Ivanti Neurons platform.”

Conversational AI and Employee Experience – The Dynamic Duo for Hybrid Work

Call volume to service desks has risen 35% due to the pandemic. This has resulted in high operating costs with reduced employee productivity and satisfaction. It has also opened up the market to rapidly embrace and understand the need for conversational AI. According to Gartner, 70% of white-collar workers will interact with conversational platforms by 2022. Gartner also found that 76% of calls can be resolved in a single contact – and the resolution of a majority of those can be automated. Automation delivers a quick ROI with positive revenue impact, reduced operating costs, and improved risk posture.

“A distraction-ridden, ineffective technology stack can overwhelm and stifle employee productivity and well-being. This strategic partnership with Ivanti arms our mutual customers and partners with a best of breed conversational AI virtual agent solution needed to effectively address today’s evolving workforce,” said Pat Calhoun, CEO and founder of Espressive. “In a hybrid work world, employee self-help via an AI-based conversational platform is now a top requirement to resolve these challenges. Espressive is committed to deliver immediate AI-based employee self-help across the enterprise, and we’re thrilled to accomplish this with Ivanti.”

Backed by an Employee Language Cloud that recognizes over 2.5 billion phrases out of the box, Espressive Barista meets employees how and where they work, providing consumer-like self-help whether organizations are working remote, in-office, or both. Representing a paradigm shift in the delivery of AI-based employee self-help, Espressive Barista is the only virtual agent that enables fast deployment, empowers subject matter experts to control their own destiny, and delivers a zero-code interface for extensive customization without any development effort.

Ivanti Neurons is a hyperautomation platform that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to address the growing demands placed on IT and security teams amid the global shift to remote and hybrid work. It autonomously self-heals and self-secures devices and provides personalized self-service experiences to end users.

Ivanti customers and partners can now experience the following benefits delivered by Espressive Barista:

Over 2.5 billion phrases are recognized out of the box while automating the resolution of employee questions, issues, and requests across 14 enterprise departments and in 22+ languages with omni-channel access and a consumer-like interface

The highest automated resolution rate in the industry, increasing productivity while improving employee experience and satisfaction

The only virtual agent based on an open platform that enables fast deployment, empowers subject matter experts to control their own destiny, and delivers a zero-code interface for extensive customization without any development effort

