ESO’s Dr. Remle Crowe Awarded Outstanding National Contributions to EMS at Annual Gathering of Eagles

Dr. Crowe recognized for her critical research and legislative testimony to advance the science of EMS

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESO, the leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, hospitals, and state EMS/Trauma offices, today announced Dr. Remle Crowe, Senior Manager of Research at ESO, received the Outstanding Research and Contributions to the Science of EMS award at the EMS State of the Science: XXII Gathering of Eagles conference.

“Few people have contributed as much to EMS in the past year as Dr. Crowe,” said Dr. Paul E. Pepe, the Medical “Eagles” Global Coordinator. “Her research impacted public health and worldwide medical knowledge, including testimony before legislative bodies as a staunch advocate and key source of information for EMS. Beyond her own personal accomplishments and research contributions, Dr. Crowe serves as a mentor to countless EMS researchers who are helping lead us into the future.”

The Paul E. Pepe, MD Eagle Award for Outstanding National Contributions to EMS is awarded to the individual who has added valuable research and insights that contribute to clinical and educational changes in the field of EMS. The award recognizes the contributions of the individual to move our industry forward.

“I could not be more proud of the work Remle has done – and continues to do – at ESO,” said Dr. Brent Myers, Chief Medical Officer for ESO. “Her leadership around our research efforts has elevated the importance of data and data-driven rigor to a national and international level. This is the type of work that moves an entire profession forward.”

To see more of the work Dr. Crowe and her research colleagues contribute to the public health and safety dialogue, visit: https://www.eso.com/data-and-research/

ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals and state EMS offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers throughout North America with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the gold standard for fire Record Management Systems; trauma, burn and stroke registry software; and ESO State Repository. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com.

