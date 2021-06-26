ESO Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Emergency Reporting, Leading Fire Records Management System (RMS)

Company brings fire service breadth and depth to ESO’s extensive health and safety ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESO, a leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, hospitals and state EMS/trauma offices, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Emergency Reporting.

“This is a significant step forward for both our organizations and the industry,” said Chris Dillie, President and CEO of ESO. “Our mission is to improve community health and safety through the power of data, which aligns perfectly with Emergency Reporting’s mission. We know we are stronger together and can accelerate the great work each of us are doing by combining our collective resources. We are very excited to have the team from Emergency Reporting bring their knowledge and expertise to the table.”

By combining the assets, expertise and resources of the two organizations, ESO will accelerate data standardization across its product ecosystem to offer customers and the industry deeper insights into emergent events and responses. This will ultimately drive quality and performance improvements across the entire health and public safety spectrum. Emergency Reporting and ESO’s collective industry acumen will provide departments and agencies worldwide with a comprehensive incident and event picture that will allow key personnel to make the most informed decisions when it comes to patient care, provider safety, operational efficiency and clinical improvement.

Founded in 2003, Emergency Reporting is one of the largest providers of cloud-based fire RMS software globally. The company serves more than 7,500 fire service and EMS agencies in North America. Additionally, Emergency Reporting has a strong federal footprint, serving more than 170 Department of Defense/military installations around the world. Emergency Reporting recently acquired Medusa Medical Technologies, which will be part of the ESO acquisition.

“We’re excited to join forces with ESO,” said David Nokes, CEO of Emergency Reporting. “Their focus and emphasis on providing data and insights to empower first responders has helped change clinical and operational practices that makes all of our communities safer and healthier. We’re looking forward to the collective journey with ESO to transform the industries we serve.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year. Shea & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor for Emergency Reporting. Goodwin Procter, LLP acted as legal counsel to Emergency Reporting; Kirkland & Ellis, LLP served as legal counsel to ESO.

About ESO

ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and state EMS offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers throughout North America with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com.

About Emergency Reporting

At Emergency Reporting (ER), our mission is to empower first responders worldwide with fast and easy-to-use technology that provides the data needed to keep themselves and their communities safe. Our Records Management and Reporting Software act as the centralized ecosystem that powers an agency’s entire operation, from training and events to incident reporting and compliance, to real-time analytics and performance feedback through data. As the pioneer in cloud-based EMS and fire software, ER has always been the smarter way forward for the Fire Service while also managing to be the most user-friendly solution available. Since 2003, we’ve proudly supported over 750,000 first responders through this mission worldwide – including DoD/military installations and large entities such as NASA, nuclear power plants, and hospitals. For more information, visit https://emergencyreporting.com/ or https://emergencyreporting.ca/

Contacts

Andy Prince



andy.prince@eso.com

(512) 289-4728