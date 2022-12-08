ESO launches Public Health Resource Center to Share Prehospital and Hospital Outcome Data Related to COVID-19, Influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Data published weekly showcases rise in 911 calls related to severe respiratory illnesses

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESO, the leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, hospitals, state and federal agencies, today announced the launch of its Public Health Resource Center. The Resource Center is designed to share relevant information and data insights regarding 911 calls associated with COVID-19, influenza-like illness, and RSV. The Resource Center data elements are updated weekly.

“We are seeing a rise in 911 calls connected to severe flu and respiratory illnesses,” said Dr. Brent Myers, Chief Medical Officer for ESO. “Additionally, we continue to track COVID-19 diagnoses and related hospital outcomes to provide a full picture of the impact this season is having across the healthcare spectrum. By looking at hospital outcome data, we can precisely describe the cause of influenza-like illnesses such as the flu, RSV, COVID or even the common cold.”

Key Data Elements in the Resource Center Include:

Flu and RSV Infection Rate

911 Records with Influenza-like illness

RSV Diagnoses

911 records with COVID-19 hospital diagnoses

Patients transported by EMS and died in the hospital due to COVID-19

“As we enter into another winter, the mix of infectious diseases continues to evolve,” added Dr. Myers. “Right now, we are seeing influenza as a prime driver of EMS requests and encourage everyone to ensure their influenza vaccines are up to date.”

The data for the Public Health Resource Center comes from the ESO Data Collaborative consisting of more than 2,000 EMS agencies across the United States. The ESO Data Collaborative represents one of the largest collections of prehospital data in the country.

Visit the Public Health Resource Center here.

About ESO

ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, state EMS offices, and federal agencies. ESO currently serves thousands of customers throughout North America with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com.

