Esker Proposes New Supervisory Board Member

LYON, France & MIDDLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions today announced that it will propose the appointment of Mr. Steve Vandenberg as a member of its Supervisory Board at its upcoming annual shareholders’ meeting on June 15, 2022.

Mr. Vandenberg is a Global Black Belt with Microsoft Security Solutions Area, enabling enterprise and government organizations in their digital transformation and assisting them in facing cybersecurity, compliance and privacy challenges. He led the security teams at BC Hydro, a Canadian utility, where he was responsible for the cybersecurity of power generation plants and smart meter infrastructure. A frequent speaker and writer on cybersecurity and compliance topics, Mr. Vandenberg obtained a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Columbia University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh. He holds numerous certifications including Azure Solutions Architect Expert, Certified Information Privacy Professional, Certified Cloud Security Professional and Certified Information Systems Security Professional.

Cybersecurity, compliance and privacy issues are faced by all types of organizations, and Mr. Vandenberg has spent his career helping companies and governments deal with these concerns by addressing and controlling these risks. Mr. Vandenberg is able to create immediate value for a business by protecting and elevating brands, establishing a better collaboration experience for employees and building a more productive organization. This determined focus has allowed Mr. Vandenberg entry into some of the world’s foremost companies as both manager and trusted advisor.

Correspondingly, Esker’s core values pivot around the principle of positive-sum growth, meaning the drive to create a better experience for the entire business ecosystem by serving all stakeholders: customers, employees, suppliers, the planet, and even the community in which the business operates. Mr. Vandenberg’s broad experience with cybersecurity, compliance and privacy will create a formidable impact on Esker’s mission.

“I will use my insights to help Esker deal with all the business, risk management and growth decisions that we must take going forward,” said Steve Vandenberg. “Esker is a company at the forefront of leveraging the cloud and artificial intelligence to lead in its industry. It has an exciting and productive future ahead.”

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for finance and customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker’s solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

Contacts

Press Contact: Christina Davies



Tel: (972) 850 5899 | cdavies@ideagrove.com

Investor Relations Contact: Emmanuel Olivier



Tel: +33 (0)4 72 83 46 46 – olivier@esker.fr