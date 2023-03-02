ESAB Corporation Board Declares Dividend

NORTH BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ESAB #ESABCorporation–ESAB Corporation (“ESAB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESAB), a world leader in connected fabrication technology and gas control solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

Founded in 1904, ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) is a world leader in connected fabrication technology and gas control solutions. Our rich history of innovative products and workflow solutions and our business system (EBX) allow us to realize our purpose of Shaping the world we imagine. ESAB Corporation is based in North Bethesda, Maryland and employs approximately 9,000 associates and serves customers in approximately 150 countries. To learn more, visit www.ESABcorporation.com.

