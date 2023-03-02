<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire ESAB Corporation Board Declares Dividend
Business Wire

ESAB Corporation Board Declares Dividend

di Business Wire

NORTH BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ESAB #ESABCorporation–ESAB Corporation (“ESAB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESAB), a world leader in connected fabrication technology and gas control solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

About ESAB Corporation

Founded in 1904, ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) is a world leader in connected fabrication technology and gas control solutions. Our rich history of innovative products and workflow solutions and our business system (EBX) allow us to realize our purpose of Shaping the world we imagine. ESAB Corporation is based in North Bethesda, Maryland and employs approximately 9,000 associates and serves customers in approximately 150 countries. To learn more, visit www.ESABcorporation.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Barbalato

Vice President, Investor Relations

E-mail: investorrelations@esab.com
Phone: 1-301-323-9098

Media Contact:
Tilea Coleman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

E-mail: mediarelations@esab.com
Phone: 1-301-323-9092

Articoli correlati

Consolidated Communications to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) will participate in the 2023 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield &...
Continua a leggere

Coursera to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) announces that Ken Hahn, Coursera’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate...
Continua a leggere

Virtualitics Named to Fast Company’s List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading AI-guided data exploration company recognized for out-of-the-box AI solutions that help enterprises analyze and understand complex data PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Consolidated Communications to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance...

Business Wire